Snowboarders and Skiers 'Never Get Cold' in This Thermal Base Layer Top — and You Get 2 for the Price of 1

Winter is just as good a time as any to enjoy the outdoors. Of course, you can’t hit the slopes and the trails (or even venture out to the grocery store) without heat-retaining clothing. If your winter wardrobe needs refreshing, Amazon shoppers have just the find: the Devops Thermal Base Layer Top.

Currently touting more than 6,200 five-star ratings, the popular women’s thermal top is a must-have for cold-weather adventures with its toasty fleece-lined construction. And, it’s also worth mentioning that Amazon shoppers are privy to an impressive deal; the shirt is sold in a two-pack priced at $27 — that’s $14 a piece!

Plus, they’re also available in fun color duos, ranging from classic black and gray hues to bold purple and burgundy options that add a pop to your favorite activewear ensemble. There are even winter-inspired prints that are sure to look great with your go-to sweaters, vests, and jackets, or worn on their own après-ski.

Apart from its stylish look, the Devops Thermal Base Layer Top is a fan-favorite for its high-performing design, which features an innovative thermal tech fleece fabric that locks in heat while being incredibly comfortable. This combined with its form-fitting, mid-rise mock-neck, and long-sleeve construction ensures that cold winds can’t get inside, and that you’ll have optimal coverage.

For added comfort, its polyester shell also boosts softness and breathability, so you can enjoy your favorite outdoor activities without feeling too toasty or sweaty. And, Devops Thermal Base Layer Top is also made with just the right amount of spandex to ensure that you can move freely and that it will keep its shape over time. This material also offers compression, which will help you feel supported while you’re running, walking, skiing, hiking, etc.

“These are so buttery soft,” raved one Amazon shopper, who said they’ll be using the base layer for cold-weather runs, skiing, and snowboarding. “The second I was going to put this on, I smiled.” In fact, another reviewer said that the top “is now my favorite base layer for the slopes.” Speaking to the fit, a third buyer was happy to report that “the fleece lining is super soft and light, so it's not bulky [and] nothing clings to the outer layers.”

Chiming in, another customer wrote, “I wore this thermal [top] snowboarding under my powder jacket. It started raining amidst the snow (miserable) and I was still warm in this.” They also added, “On a sunny ski day, I don't even need a jacket with this. I’d just ski in this thermal and my bib.” Similarly, a buyer commented that they wore it on a “ski trip where most days were at or below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. [It] helped keep me toasty warm.”

For one reviewer, the base layer kept them toasty while going “150 miles per hour in 0 degrees Fahrenheit on my snowmobile… I can’t believe how warm it is.” As a matter of fact, an Amazon customer that snowboarded in -5 degrees Fahrenheit weather shared that “With this, a sweatshirt, and a ski jacket my core never got cold.” And, if you’re just looking for a little extra warmth, a final shopper highlighted that it “keeps you warm around the house without the need for a sweater.”

Whatever your winter plans are, one thing is for sure: You need the Devops Thermal Base Layer Top in your life. Get a set of two for $27 at Amazon today so nothing can get in the way of your next adventure.

At the time of publishing, the price was $27.

