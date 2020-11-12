As we all sat home reeling this spring, videos began making the rounds: a rooftop DJ in Rome and a balcony accordionist in Sicily, nonnas teaching pasta-making from their small towns and widows in Siena starting singalongs from their windows. Amid the overwhelming emotions of the spring, a taste of that irrepressible Italian spirit was just what we all needed—a tonic for the soul. Italy has been a beloved destination for generations, and this year, we were reminded of why that is. It felt only right to name Italy our 2021 Destination of the Year. Here’s hoping we can all get there in 2021.