These Florida Beach Towns Have Locals on Call to Give You Live Travel Tips

The Destin-Fort Walton Beach tourism board has launched a “Mom Chat” to provide visitors with expert local advice.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023
Aerial view of Destin and Miramar Beaches in Florida
Photo:

WanderDrone/Getty Images

While the tech world is focused on chatting with AI and robots, the Destin-Fort Walton Beach, FL, tourism board has launched a “Mom Chat” to provide visitors with expert local advice. 

Travelers looking to visit the coastal towns, which have a combined 20+ miles of sandy beaches, can log onto the local tourism website to have a live chat with a local mom — officially called an "Online Scout" — who will provide insights such as where to find the most family-friendly beaches and where to find a safe place to eat for children with peanut allergies.

As technology has changed the travel industry, tourism boards and destinations have adopted new ways to reach potential visitors beyond printed guide books or brochures. The local moms who participate in the program say they are thrilled to share their first-hand knowledge with visitors, and explain why they feel it is the perfect destination for families.

"As a lifelong local, who is now a mom, I love getting to experience the adventures that I did growing up through the eyes of my boys and now I get to share that with visiting families," online scout Chelsea Wimberly said.

Wimberly also said it is a privilege to share first-hand experiences and safety tips and tricks. (Her favorite tip is that baby powder easily removes beach sand.)

The “Mom Chat” is a part of a new “Little Adventures” section of the Destin-Ft. Walton Beach, FL, tourism website, which also has curated vacation guides for families. Parents can select the age of their children and find corresponding activities that are perfect for their age group. Additional filters to sort through activities include length of time and budget. Some of the suggested activities include snorkeling with stingrays, a dolphin sail, and paddle boarding. The tourism board also offers videos of reviews from local kids to provide additional planning tips for families visiting the area. 

When T+L tried out the chat, we quickly got a response from a local mom, Deborah, who gave recommendations for family-friendly beaches: 

“You will be happy to know that ALL of our local beaches are VERY family friendly! One of the best ones is the beach behind the Okaloosa Island Boardwalk.  It has playground equipment and some great restaurants and snack shops to enjoy and get out of the sun!”

Destin-Fort Walton Beach was previously recognized by T+L as one of the best family beaches in Florida.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A landscape view showing the castle in Edinburgh next to the Balmoral hotel
These Luxury U.K. Hotels Are Offering Quintessentially British Experiences for the Ultimate Escape Across the Pond
Cancelled flights on the arrivals board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after it was closed due to the runways being flooded
Record Rain, Flooding Shuts Florida's Fort Lauderdale Airport
A toddler cries the seat beside his mother as they fly in an American Airlines passenger jet
This Company Will Give Parents Cash to Hand Out to Fellow Passengers Flying Next to Their Kids
Steam from hot springs rising over large yard with event barn at Broadwing barn
This Small Town in North Carolina Has the Only Hot Springs in the State
Walt Disney World Resort at night
How to Navigate Disney World Transportation — With Skyliners, Monorails, Boats, and More
Cumberland Island marsh area
The Secluded Georgia Island Locals Want to Keep a Secret — With Near-empty Beaches, Wild Horses, and Hidden Gems
Guests on the TRON Lightcycle ride at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park
Disney World's Fastest Coaster Just Opened — With Stunning Visuals to Match the Thrills
View of woman relaxing in a hammock in San Isabel National Forest in the Angel of Shavano campground
12 Best Places to Go Camping in Colorado for an Incredible Outdoor Adventure in the Centennial State
Statue of George Washington in downtown Raleigh
8 Best Places to Live in North Carolina — From Big Cities to Small Towns
Oahu's Most Famous Beach, Hanauma Bay
12 Best Beaches on Oahu With Stunning Views and Epic Waves
Aerial view of a woman biking across a bridge over a river by the historic textile mill in Biddeford Maine
This Small Maine Town Has Some of the Best Beaches in the State — Plus a Great Food Scene and New Boutique Hotel
Interior of The Restoration Asheville in North Carolina
This North Carolina City Is One of the Best Places to Travel in 2023 — and It's Getting a Chic New Hotel This Month
Annapolis Harbor at dusk in Annapolis, Maryland
The Sailing Capital of the U.S. Is a Perfect East Coast Getaway — With Historic Charm, Tasty Seafood, and Scenic Harbor Views
Exterior view of Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire during spring with purple flowers in foreground
This Small New Hampshire Town Was Once a Go-to Destination for Presidents and Celebrities — and It Sits at the Base of the Northeast’s Highest Peak
Interior room at The Renwick on a sunny day
This Hotel Will Give You Your Money Back If It Rains on Your Trip to NYC
Old Main Street in Micanopy, Florida
This Is the Oldest Inland Town in Florida — and It Offers a Different Kind of Sunshine State Vacation