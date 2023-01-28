People Say Their Skin Looks Years Younger After Using This 'Smoothing' Face Cream

Most shoppers quip that they're getting mistaken for years below their age since incorporating it into their routine.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on January 28, 2023 12:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream Moisturizer Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Pamela Jew

Speaking from experience, nothing derails a trip faster than dry, irritated skin, which is why I always make sure to travel with a gentle and intensely hydrating face cream. Need help tracking down the best one? According to shoppers, that title goes to the Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream, which has a wrinkle-firming formula that reviewers say makes them get mistaken for years below their age. 

With the brand's Active HydraMesh Technology at its center, the Skin Smoothing Cream locks in moisture and prevents dryness for up to 48 hours, ensuring that you'll be perfectly hydrated and dewy for days after you dollop it on. Dermalogica's Hyaluronic Acid Complex is another key player in the formula; it features a hydrating trio of elasticity-boosting mallow, soothing cucumber, and anti-inflammatory arnica extracts, which come together to plump up lines, smooth the look of texture, and even out the skin's tone for a radiant and more supple complexion. 

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream Moisturizer

Dermalogica

To buy: dermalogica.com, $44 

Its formula also counteracts any signs of damage from environmental stressors, which are known to cause premature aging in the skin. And, there are skin-healthy doses of grape seed extracts and vitamins C and E, each of which are packed with antioxidants. They also play an important role in brightening, hydrating, and nourishing the skin, and give the Skin Smoothing Cream its impressive anti-aging benefits. 

Designed with travelers in mind, the Dermalogica moisturizer is available in two TSA-friendly sizes: 0.5 ounces and 1.7 ounces. Prices start at $16, and they're the perfect sizes to store in your toiletry bag, carry-on, duffel bag, gym bag, or purse. The Skin Smoothing Cream also comes in a full-sized 3.4-ounce container, which costs $69 and is perfect for your bathroom counter at home. 

As if its intensely hydrating properties aren't impressive enough, the Skin Smoothing Cream has also earned high praise from shoppers and more than 2,200 five-star ratings. One reviewer wrote, "By far, this is my favorite daily moisturizer…Living in the High Desert with less than 15 percent humidity, you need all-day and all-night hydration. My face feels so good, and my skin looks fresh and younger." 

Chiming in, a second Dermalogica customer said, "It left my skin feeling moisturized and rejuvenated. I'm in my mid-30s, so I wasn't necessarily looking for a cream to make me look younger, but this cream definitely made me look younger. The moisture does wonders for your face." Another shopper who has been using the Skin Smoothing Cream for 25 years added, "I am now 77 years of age and no one ever believes my age." 

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream Moisturizer

Dermalogica

To buy: dermalogica.com, $44  

Similarly, one reviewer quipped, "I have used it religiously and most people guess [I’m] about 7 years younger than I am." And, a final fan shared, "I use this skin smoothing cream as a night cream. In the morning, my skin feels very soft and [my] lines seem to disappear." 

It sounds like magic, if you ask us. Add the Skin Smoothing Cream to your cart so you can try it out for yourself. Get it at Dermalogica today, especially if you're in need of a new travel-sized moisturizer. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $44. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
SUPERFLOWER DETOX SERUM
Just 'One Dropper' of This New Face Serum Is 'Like a Green Juice' for Dull, Tired Skin After a Long Travel Day
MINERAL SUNSCREEN BROAD SPECTRUM SPF 50
This Lightweight, Anti-aging Mineral Sunscreen Is So Good, I Wear It Every Day Even When I’m Not on Vacation
Versed Skincare Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel
People Say This $18 Brightening Eye Gel Fades Dark Circles Better Than Ones 3 Times Its Price Tag
Like a Virgin Hair Mask Deluxe Travel Size
This $17 Traveler-approved Product Keeps Your Strands Frizz-free in High Humidity on Vacation
fiji - travel coconut powder face wash
This Sustainable Face Wash That Comes in Dissolvable Packets Is My New Toiletry Kit Holy Grail
best-travel-toiletries
The 17 Best Travel Toiletries of 2023
Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30
I Never Travel Without This SPF Moisturizer That Wakes Up Tired Skin Like a Cup of Coffee
SUPERFOOD HYDRATE + FIRM EYE CREAM Tout
Night Nurses Call This Brightening Eye Cream a ‘Secret Weapon’ For Long Shifts — and It’s on Sale Right Now
biossance squalane marine algae eye cream
Today’s Your Last Chance to Get This 'Magic' Eye Cream That 'Instantly' Plumps Tired Dark Circles on Sale
Tula Illuminating Serum Sale tout
This Nurse-approved Anti-aging Serum Makes 'Chronically Tired' Shoppers' Skin Brighter and Firmer in Just Days
Best Moisturizing Skin care
The Best Moisturizing Skin Care Products for Travel
The 13 Best Waterproof Foundations of 2022
The 13 Best Waterproof Foundations of 2023
Best Makeup for Travel
The 12 Best Travel-friendly Makeup Products of 2023
Queer-owned business gift round-up
The 10 Best Travel Gifts From Queer-owned Businesses Start at Just $8
Firming Serum
This Wrinkle-plumping Serum Helps Users See a 'Noticeable Difference' With Just One Use
Reef-Safe Sunscreen
The 12 Best Reef-friendly Sunscreens of 2023