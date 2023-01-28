People Say Their Skin Looks Years Younger After Using This 'Smoothing' Face Cream

Speaking from experience, nothing derails a trip faster than dry, irritated skin, which is why I always make sure to travel with a gentle and intensely hydrating face cream. Need help tracking down the best one? According to shoppers, that title goes to the Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream, which has a wrinkle-firming formula that reviewers say makes them get mistaken for years below their age.

With the brand's Active HydraMesh Technology at its center, the Skin Smoothing Cream locks in moisture and prevents dryness for up to 48 hours, ensuring that you'll be perfectly hydrated and dewy for days after you dollop it on. Dermalogica's Hyaluronic Acid Complex is another key player in the formula; it features a hydrating trio of elasticity-boosting mallow, soothing cucumber, and anti-inflammatory arnica extracts, which come together to plump up lines, smooth the look of texture, and even out the skin's tone for a radiant and more supple complexion.

To buy: dermalogica.com, $44

Its formula also counteracts any signs of damage from environmental stressors, which are known to cause premature aging in the skin. And, there are skin-healthy doses of grape seed extracts and vitamins C and E, each of which are packed with antioxidants. They also play an important role in brightening, hydrating, and nourishing the skin, and give the Skin Smoothing Cream its impressive anti-aging benefits.

Designed with travelers in mind, the Dermalogica moisturizer is available in two TSA-friendly sizes: 0.5 ounces and 1.7 ounces. Prices start at $16, and they're the perfect sizes to store in your toiletry bag, carry-on, duffel bag, gym bag, or purse. The Skin Smoothing Cream also comes in a full-sized 3.4-ounce container, which costs $69 and is perfect for your bathroom counter at home.

As if its intensely hydrating properties aren't impressive enough, the Skin Smoothing Cream has also earned high praise from shoppers and more than 2,200 five-star ratings. One reviewer wrote, "By far, this is my favorite daily moisturizer…Living in the High Desert with less than 15 percent humidity, you need all-day and all-night hydration. My face feels so good, and my skin looks fresh and younger."

Chiming in, a second Dermalogica customer said, "It left my skin feeling moisturized and rejuvenated. I'm in my mid-30s, so I wasn't necessarily looking for a cream to make me look younger, but this cream definitely made me look younger. The moisture does wonders for your face." Another shopper who has been using the Skin Smoothing Cream for 25 years added, "I am now 77 years of age and no one ever believes my age."

Similarly, one reviewer quipped, "I have used it religiously and most people guess [I’m] about 7 years younger than I am." And, a final fan shared, "I use this skin smoothing cream as a night cream. In the morning, my skin feels very soft and [my] lines seem to disappear."

It sounds like magic, if you ask us. Add the Skin Smoothing Cream to your cart so you can try it out for yourself. Get it at Dermalogica today, especially if you're in need of a new travel-sized moisturizer.

At the time of publishing, the price was $44.

