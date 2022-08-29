Department of Transportation Sees 35% Jump in Airline Complaints in One Month

Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor.
Published on August 29, 2022
LAX
Photo:

Getty Images

Complaints about airlines in the United States increased nearly 35% in June as cancellations, delays, and other issues continue to plague the airline industry.

In total, the Department of Transportation received 5,862 complaints about airline service in June, a 34.9% increase from the 4,344 complaints it received in May 2022. The June complaints also represented a 269.6% increase from complaints received in June 2019, according to the department’s Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) on airline operational data.

Of all the complaints in June, the majority — 57.7% — were against U.S. carriers, while 34.5% were against foreign carriers, and 7.8% were against travel companies.

Most complaints concerned cancellations, delays, or refunds.

Earlier this month, the DOT proposed a rule change that would require airlines to issue a refund if a domestic flight is delayed by more than three hours, and will launch an interactive website that details airline policies on cancellations and delays.

In June, airlines had an overall on-time arrival rate of 73.5%, which was down compared to the 77.2% rate in May 2022, but an improvement from June 2019 when the rate was 73.3%. Alaska Airlines had the highest on-time arrival rate at 78.7%, followed by Delta Air Lines and Hawaiian Airlines. On the other hand, Allegiant Air had the lowest on-time arrival rate in June at only 59%, followed by JetBlue at 61.3% and Frontier Airlines at 69.5%.

Hawaiian Airlines saw the fewest cancellations in June, cutting only 0.1% of its flights, while American Airlines saw the most, canceling 4.4%  of its flights.

The complaints come as airlines across the U.S. and the world have experienced widespread problems, generally blamed on a combination of staffing shortages and air traffic control issues. In total, more than 100,000 flights have been canceled in the U.S. so far this year and nearly a million flights delayed. Several airlines cut back on summer schedules in an effort to minimize disruptions and some have extended those into the fall, including American Airlines and United Airlines.

