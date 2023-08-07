Delta to Kick Off 2024 With 1,000 New Flights to the Caribbean, Puerto Rico, and More

The airline is amping up its service to destinations like St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Guatemala, San José, Liberia, San Juan, Cancun, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay.

Published on August 7, 2023
Arco de Santa Catalina Street (Santa Catalina Arch) in Antigua, Guatemala
Photo:

Kryssia Campos/Getty Images

Delta Air Lines is adding 30 percent more capacity to Latin America and the Caribbean next winter with more flights to popular destinations from Costa Rica to San Juan.

The airline will plan to fly more than 1,000 weekly flights to Latin America and the Caribbean next year, announced on Friday.This will be in the form of added seasonal frequencies on Saturdays to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Guatemala, San José, Liberia, San Juan, Cancun, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay.

The added routes will all launch on Jan. 13, 2024, from Atlanta, New York, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Boston. Each of these flights will include the airline’s first class cabin, Delta Comfort+, and the airline’s Main Cabin. 

With the additional frequencies, Delta will fly from Atlanta to San Juan six times each day, for example, from New York to Cancun three times each day, and twice each day from Minneapolis to Punta Cana, Montego Bay, and San Juan.

Delta said in a statement the new routes will create “a crucial gateway to the U.S. for customers, providing them with seamless onward connections to as many as 100 U.S. cities through Delta's largest hub in Atlanta.”

In addition, Delta will add an extra seasonally-operated flight from Seattle to Cancun on Fridays with a return trip on Saturdays starting Dec. 22.

The new flights come on the heels of Delta’s plans to add more flights to Colombia starting this fall in partnership with LATAM Airlines. It also comes months after the airline announced plans to increase its flight capacity to Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean in time for the holiday season this year as well as add a new flight between New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Nassau, Bahamas.

And in December, the airline will resume flying to the Caribbean island of Curaçao for the first time in more than a decade.

