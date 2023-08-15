Delta Will Soon Fly From New York to These 2 Florida Destinations — Just in Time for Winter Travel

The service to Orlando and West Palm Beach will start on Nov. 10.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta
Published on August 15, 2023
Aerial photo luxury mansion estate houses in West Palm Beach FL USA
Photo:

felixmizioznikov/Getty Images

It'll soon be easier for New York residents to swap snow for sunshine this coming winter.

Starting Nov. 10, Delta Air Lines will be launching new routes from New York's Westchester County Airport (HPN) to Orlando and West Palm Beach, the carrier confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Tuesday.

The routes to both Florida destinations will operate on a daily basis and are available to book now.

Both flights will be operated on a Boeing 717 aircraft. The flight to Orlando International Airport (MCO) will depart at 7:15 a.m., and return at 11:30 a.m., while the flight to West Palm Beach (PBI) will depart at 3:00 p.m. and return at 7:15 p.m. 

“On these routes, Delta customers can choose from First Class, Delta Comfort+ or Main Cabin and can look forward to fast, free Wi-Fi ," a Delta spokesperson shared in a statement to T+L. Additionally, customers can stay connected and entertained through Delta’s wide range of in-flight offers. Simply unlock curated experiences using Delta Sync or tune into Delta Studio’s 1,000 hours of in-flight entertainment, making the aircraft the ultimate platform for entertainment and discovery.”

The Westchester County Airport in White Plains, NY is located 30 miles north of New York City and serves as a regional airport and transit hub for the nearly one million residents of the county. The airport is serviced by eight airlines including JetBlue, Breeze Airways, and American Airlines who operate 39 daily flights, according to airport data

Delta Air Lines also recently announced over 1,000 new flight routes, with many in the Caribbean including St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Guatemala, and more.

