Delta Customers Can Now Earn SkyMiles at Starbucks — How to Get Started

Delta Air Lines has a buzzy new way to earn miles thanks to its new partnership with Starbucks.

The carrier is teaming up with the coffee chain to offer members of both Delta’s SkyMiles program and Starbucks’ Rewards program the chance to earn perks at both companies, Delta shared with Travel + Leisure on Wednesday. Travelers and coffee fans will be able to link their accounts online and earn both miles and star rewards benefits.

“We’re continuing to evolve Delta’s SkyMiles program to give our customers valuable, premium experiences not just on the days they travel but in their everyday lives as well,” Prashant Sharma, the vice president of loyalty at Delta, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Through this new partnership with Starbucks, we can deliver more moments and interactions that matter, both in the air and on the ground.”

As part of the partnership, Delta loyalty members can earn one mile for every $1 spent on eligible purchases at Starbucks, while Starbucks loyalty members can earn double stars on eligible purchases at participating Starbucks on days when enrolled members have a scheduled flight with Delta.

Courtesy of Delta

Additionally, customers who link their accounts and make a qualifying purchase through Dec. 31 will earn a bonus 500 miles on Delta and 150 stars with Starbucks.

Starbucks allows customers to redeem 50 stars for a free brewed hot coffee, bakery item, or hot tea, and allows them to redeem 150 stars for a handcrafted drink, hot breakfast, or parfait, according to the company.

Delta, which last week increased the minimums to earn status for its higher-tiered customers, will also allow its Diamond and Platinum SkyMiles Members to select 4,000 stars as one of their annual Choice Benefits in 2024.

Delta customers can earn SkyMiles through a number of non-airline-related purchases, including with car rentals on Turo, grocery deliveries with Instacart, and more. However, the airline stopped allowing passengers to earn SkyMiles or elite status on basic economy fares in December 2021.