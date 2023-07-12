Delta's SkyMiles Are Now Worth More When Booking Delta Vacations — What to Know

Delta Air Lines is making its SkyMiles go further when travelers book a vacation with the carrier, revamping the program and making it easier to earn and spend miles.

Starting this week, SkyMiles will be worth at least 15 percent more when used to book a Delta Vacations trip, according to the airline. Travelers who book a dream vacation package with the company can also now use their miles to cover the entire cost or a portion of the cost of the trip, including hotels, transportation, and any activities or excursions.

“We know one of the major reasons for earning miles is to go on a bucket-list vacation, and we are dedicated to making it easier than ever for SkyMiles Members to redeem, earn and book the trips of their dreams,” Kama Winters, the president of Delta Vacations, said in a statement.

In addition, SkyMiles members can also earn more miles and points toward their Medallion Status than before when they book a flight with their package. In fact, travelers can earn up to 10,000 bonus miles per person on every vacation experience (on top of the miles they earn for the flight). That amounts to double what they could previously earn.

Delta Vacations offers trips to more than 330 destinations in 67 countries around the globe, allowing travelers to choose from a variety of vacation styles like all-inclusive, family friendly, ski and mountain trips, and more. To book, travelers select their destination and dates and then choose a hotel, a flight, and any extras like a rental car or activities (think: a chateaux country tour or food tour during a trip to Paris).

The ability to earn more miles on a trip is helpful since Delta increased the Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQD) thresholds to earn Diamond, Platinum, or Gold Medallion status this year. The qualifications to earn Silver status remain the same.

Additionally, the airline introduced new benefits for Diamond and Platinum members, including a Delta Vacations experience credit of $500 for Diamond members and $400 for Platinum members.