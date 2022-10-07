Delta Is Making It Harder to Earn Status for 2024 — What to Know

The airline hasn't changed its Skymiles program since 2015.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on October 7, 2022
A couple traveling together using a Delta check-in kiosk in an airport
Photo:

Ty Milford/Courtesy of Delta Airlines

Delta Air Lines is changing up its status policies, including increasing its minimums in order to earn status and adding benefits for its higher-tiered customers.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the airline will increase the Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQD) thresholds to earn Diamond, Platinum, or Gold Medallion status, the airline announced Thursday. This change — the company’s first qualification change affecting multiple tiers since 2015 — will apply to travelers working to earn medallion status for 2024. 

Next year, travelers who want to reach Gold status will have to spend $8,000 MQDs, an increase from the current $6,000; travelers who want to reach Platinum status will have to spend $12,000 MQDs, an increase from the current $9,000; and travelers who want to reach Diamond status will have to spend $20,000 MQDs, an increase from the current $15,000.

The qualifications to earn Silver status will remain the same. There will also be no changes to the number of Medallion Qualification Miles (MQM) or Medallion Qualification Segments (MQS) for all status tiers.

Delta is also introducing new benefits for Diamond and Platinum members along with the new qualifying thresholds, including a Delta Vacations experience credit of $500 for Diamond members and $400 for Platinum members as well as an MQD “head start” for the next year of $1,000 for Diamond members and $500 for Platinum members. 

These loyalty members will also receive statement credits on their qualifying Delta SkyMiles credit cards and the expanded ability to gift status to a friend or loved one among other benefits. The new premium choice benefits will be available starting Feb. 1, 2023.

“The travel and loyalty landscape has changed considerably since we last made changes to the earn qualifications of multiple membership tiers," Dwight James, the S.V.P. of customer engagement and loyalty and the CEO of Delta Vacations, said in a statement. "We are continuing to invest in the customers who invest in us so those Members experience the best of what Delta has to offer — with our new Choice Benefits, our premium and transformed Delta Sky Clubs, and our expansion of the use of SkyMiles as currency throughout the journey.”

In addition, Delta said it has expanded the ability to use miles toward baggage fees at most domestic airports.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Virgin Airlines Plane
Virgin Atlantic Will Join SkyTeam Alliance Next Year — What to Know
Delta plane
American and Southwest Join Delta and United in Extending Elite Status and Frequent-flier Perks Due to Coronavirus
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 flying over Hawaii
9 Best Frequent Flier Programs — and How to Make the Most of Their Benefits
Delta plane
Delta Is Increasing Service to Europe in Time for Next Summer — Here’s Where You Can Fly
Marriott Bonvoy New Credit Cards
Marriott Bonvoy Just Released 2 New Credit Cards — Here's How Travelers Can Use Them Effectively
A hand holding the American Express x Delta, Consumer Reserve Card in front of a Delta airplane
This Limited-edition Amex Card Is Made From an Actual Delta 747 Airplane
Interior of the seats on a Southwest Airlines airplane
Southwest Is Giving Away 2-month Companion Passes Through Tomorrow — Here's How You Can Score One
Airlines plane and ticket with credit cards
These Are the Best Airline Credit Cards for Travelers
Illustration with hotel building and credit cards
The Best Hotel Credit Cards for Travelers
Briggs & Riley Baseline Spinner
The Best Softside Luggage of 2022, Tested by T+L
Instacart
Delta Partners With Instacart so Travelers Can Earn SkyMiles on Their Groceries
Delta A321 interior
How Delta Makes It Easier for Families to Sit Together
Cabin interior of a modern passenger aircraft (wide body)
The Major Differences Between Economy, Premium Economy, and Economy Plus — and What's Right for You
Travelpro Platinum Elite Carry-On Expandable Hardside Spinner
The Best Travelpro Luggage of 2022, Tested by T+L
The interior of the American Airlines Admiral Club at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
This Major Airline Is Revamping All Its U.S. Lounges — and the First One Will Have a Gorgeous Bar and Fireplace
Delta Air Lines plane flying
Delta Will Stop Awarding SkyMiles for Basic Economy Fares — What to Know