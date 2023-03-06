You Can Earn Delta SkyMiles While Using Airbnb — Here’s How

A reminder we all needed.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 aircraft as seen during take off and flying phase from Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport
Photo:

Nicolas Economou/Getty Images

Aside from a unique stay, maybe a whole kitchen to yourself, and perhaps, a deal, Airbnb users are actually in for another perk they may not have known about.

Launched in 2016, Delta passengers who link their SkyMiles and Airbnb accounts will earn miles towards a future trip — and thankfully, we were reminded of this great perk by a recent Instagram post from lifestyle and fashion blog Everyday Pursuits.

“Before booking your Airbnb do this,” creator Ashley Torres instructed in a recent Instagram reel. “Go to DeltaAirbnb.com and enter your SkyMiles number. Then, book your Airbnb.” 

Torres explained, by doing this, you will earn one mile for every dollar you spend on an Airbnb.

“We’re talking free miles for every Airbnb dollar you spend,” she reiterated.

 Delta confirmed Torres’ advice on its website, stating, “SkyMiles Members can expect more choices and more miles toward their next journey when they book with Airbnb, whether an apartment for a night, a castle for a week, or a villa for a month."

The only fine print here is that the offer is only valid for what Delta calls “qualifying stays,” which is defined as “any paid stay booked via airbnb.com, so long as the user enters their SkyMiles membership number on deltaairbnb.com prior to navigating through the link to airbnb.com.” 

As for how many miles you can earn by booking an Airbnb through the site, Delta added, “the sky is the limit.” So next time you book a vacation home, make sure to head to deltaairbnb.com first. 

The airline has also launched several other partnerships since its Airbnb collaboration, such as the ability to earn miles while using Instacart and the Starbucks app.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A cup of starbucks coffee in front of a Delta airplane
Delta Customers Can Now Earn SkyMiles at Starbucks — How to Get Started
A woman's hand holding a gold Amex card
7 of the Best Ways to Redeem Amex Membership Rewards Points
Disney characters outside of Cinderella's castle at Disney World
How to Plan a Magical Disney World Vacation
Illustrated graphic with a map, passport, suitcase and a travel credit card
The 6 Best Credit Cards for Frequent Travelers
Yosemite National Park and Chateau du Sureau
How I Fell in Love With This Popular U.S. National Park During a Surprise Snowstorm
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 flying over Hawaii
9 Best Frequent Flier Programs — and How to Make the Most of Their Benefits
Airlines plane and ticket with credit cards
These Are the Best Airline Credit Cards for Travelers
Delta A321 interior
How Delta Makes It Easier for Families to Sit Together
Delta A350 in flight over clouds
What to Know Before Flying Delta Air Lines, According to Passenger Reviews
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card at a St. Regis restaurant
Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card Holders Can Earn Tons of Extra Points This Year — Here's How
Hilton Hotel
How to Earn Hilton Honors Points — and the Best Ways to Use Them
Illustration of woman boarding a plane via a staircase
Now's the Time to Rethink Your Travel Rewards Card — Here Are the Ones That Still Make Sense
Beach at the Maldives, Conrad Rangali
15 Airlines That Allow You to Book Flights Now and Pay Later
Aerial view of car driving scenic road through Olympic National Park
The Best Road Trip Apps That Help You Find Cheap Gas, Avoid Traffic, and More
United's Classified restaurant at Newark International Airport
This Secret Fine-dining Restaurant Hiding in Newark Airport Just Reopened — Here's How to Score an Invite
Illustration with hotel building and credit cards
The Best Hotel Credit Cards for Travelers