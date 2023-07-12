Delta Just Announced New Routes to The Bahamas, Las Vegas, and More

And flights are available to book now.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Published on July 12, 2023
Pastel coloured waterfront houses in Nassau, Bahamas
Photo:

Henrik Landfors/Getty Images

Delta Airlines is adding new routes that will bring travelers to The Bahamas, Las Vegas, and Florida.

Flights for the new routes, which are all slated to launch at the end of the year, are all available to book now, Atlanta-based air carrier recently confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

Expanding its reach in Las Vegas, routes specifically include service to and from Sacramento, San Diego, and Austin.

The Sacramento and San Diego routes will operate twice-daily on an Embraer E-175 aircraft, while the Austin service will operate daily on a Airbus A320-200 aircraft. All three of the services will begin on October 9.

Delta also announced that passengers will soon be able to fly direct between Austin and Orlando. The service will be operated daily on an Airbus A320-200 aircraft, and will also begin on October 9. The flight will depart at 7:20 a.m. and arrive into Orlando at 10:57 a.m., giving travelers seeking theme park vacations at Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, or Universal Orlando Resort plenty of time for adventures.

For travelers in the New York City area looking for a winter escape, Delta is offering a new route between New York’s LGA Airport and Nassau, Bahamas starting on December 16. The flight will operate weekly on a Boeing 737-800, and depart LGA at 10:45 a.m. and arrive in Nassau at 2:00 p.m.

“Less than three hours from New York City, Nassau Paradise Island is so close, yet it feels like it is a world away, and we are thrilled that Delta is adding new flights this winter for those who are looking to escape the cold and experience The Bahamas," Joy Jibrilu, CEO of Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board told T+L on Wednesday. "New York remains Nassau Paradise Island’s biggest source market, and airline partnerships such as this help continue to drive tourism for The Bahamas. We’re excited to expand access to our island and look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors beginning in December in partnership with Delta,”

T+L spotted that the new 3 hour and 15 minute New York to Nassau route has excellent award availability, with one-way SkyMiles tickets starting at 40,000 miles.

In May, Delta announced a new flight route from Los Angeles to Auckland that begins on October 28, among other destinations. 

