Delta Has a New Sky Club Lounge at JFK — and the 14,000-square-foot Space Has a 360-degree Bar and Soundproof Work Stations

It accommodates up to 250 passengers.

Published on July 26, 2023
Interior of the new Delta Sky Lounge at JFK
Delta Air Lines is cementing its footprint in New York City in a big way. The Atlanta-based airline debuted a new Sky Club in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). 

The nearly 14,000-square-foot space near Gate A7 accommodates up to 250 passengers and serves as an addition to the existing lounge in Concourse B. Together, the two Sky Clubs can host more than 800 passengers at the same time. (Travelers can access Sky Club lounges by having the right credit card, purchasing an annual membership, flying first or business class on international flights, or holding status on Delta's SkyMiles frequent flier program.)

“With every new Delta Sky Club we open, our team is focused on making our network of Clubs a reason to fly Delta,” Claude Roussel, Delta Sky Club's managing director, told Travel + Leisure. “No two Clubs are alike — each Club includes design elements that reflect its city or region.”

In the Big Apple, that means pulling in the city’s trademark contrasting “grit and glamor as a source of design inspiration,” the company said in a release obtained by T+L. The results are elements that balance comfort and hipness, like a cozy fireplace lounge with sprawling airfield views, an elegant nook with a speakeasy vibe, and an outdoor covered terrace. The new Sky Club also has four soundproof workspaces and a full beverage station. 

Interior of a patio at the new Delta Sky Lounge at JFK

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

The standout piece for Roussel is the 360-degree bar, which he said is the “only one of its kind in the Sky Club's network,” calling it a “grand and inviting space." He added: "When paired with the exceptional hospitality of our people, we know it will be a favorite with our customers.”

The new Sky Club is also offering distinct New York City flavors through its food and drinks. It's kicking off with a menu from Brooklyn’s Edith’s Eatery & Grocery, which is being served through September. Guests can choose from a range of Jewish deli favorites including brisket hash sandwiches, vegetarian latkes, and labneh parfait, as well as a vegan Iced Café Slushie — a cold brew with tahini, oat milk, and simple syrup. 

Interior of the bar at the new Delta Sky Lounge at JFK

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Delta has been pouring resources into its New York City airports, investing more than $7 billion since 2010, including $1.5 billion in the JFK expansion project. The carrier now flies its largest cross-Atlantic schedule from JFK, serving 26 international destinations with more than 230 weekly departures to destinations like Geneva, London, Venice, Prague, and Copenhagen.

While Sky Club lounge access will be changing for the year ahead to help reduce overcrowding, the airline has also been opening more lounges elsewhere as well, like New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND), and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD).

