Delta Is Serving Free Espresso Martinis on Board Today — Here's How to Get One

Delta Air Lines is offering some customers a boozy surprise in honor of National Espresso Martini Day by handing out the caffeinated cocktail on its transcontinental routes.

The giveaway will take place on all nonstop flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, Delta told Travel + Leisure. Passengers 21 years old and older will receive one free Tip Top Proper Cocktails espresso martini per flight. In total, Delta said it will hand out up to 5,000 drinks on 16 different flights.

"We jump on any opportunity to surprise and delight our customers, taking trends like espresso martinis and elevating them onboard," Allison Ausband, the EVP and chief customer experience officer at Delta, told T+L. "The Delta experience should feel like home for our customers and we are always looking for ways to deliver on that, whether it's through fast-streaming wi-fi, your favorite movies, or your go-to cocktail."



Delta first started serving the Tip Top espresso martini this month on select domestic and international flights, along with other classic cocktails like Negronis and Old Fashioneds. The espresso martini, which comes in cans, is made with Counter Culture coffee, vodka, and vanilla.

Delta is rolling out other changes to upgrade the food and beverage experience for its passengers. The carrier is revamping its Delta One first class menus with rose wine from St. Tropez along with the return of its dessert cart — complete with build-your-own ice cream sundaes.



And for families traveling with young children, the airline will reintroduce special kid-friendly meals starting April 1. The meals, which the carrier told T+L were created and tested by a Delta chef and registered dietitian, include favorites like French toast with syrup for breakfast and cheese tortellini with marinara and parmesan for lunch or dinner.

Travelers can order the food as a special meal at least 24 hours in advance of their trip through the MyTrips section online or on the Delta app. The kid-friendly meals will be offered on long-haul international flights as well as in first class on most domestic routes.