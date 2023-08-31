Delta Adds Another Route to The Bahamas From This Major U.S. Airport

The airline will launch flights from Miami directly to the capital of The Bahamas this fall for the first time.

Published on August 31, 2023
Aerial view of Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas
Photo:

Laurie Chamberlain/Getty Images

Delta Air Lines will launch flights from Miami directly to the capital of The Bahamas this fall for the first time, making it easier to reach the popular island destination as the weather gets colder.

The new route, which will launch on Nov. 5, will operate daily on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, according to The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism. The flight will travel from Miami International Airport to Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport. 

The route will mark the first time Delta has flown direct from Miami to the capital of Nassau, the tourism board noted.

“This move is another demonstration of the incredible demand for the destination and the reward of our efforts to strengthen partnerships to increase stopover visitors to our shores,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation Chester Cooper said in a statement. "The route will help satisfy that demand and it will also help Bahamians get to and from Florida easier."

The new route will be in addition to Delta’s current winter service to Nassau from Atlanta, Boston, and both New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport.

A representative for Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Travel + Leisure.

Delta isn’t alone in adding service to The Bahamas this fall. JetBlue will similarly launch new flights to Nassau from Los Angeles on Nov. 4, marking its first nonstop service from the West Coast to Nassau. JetBlue currently flies to the island from seven other U.S. cities, including from Fort Lauderdale, Boston, and New York.

Travelers who do head to Nassau for a fall or winter escape will love how easy it is to fly back to the U.S. since the Lynden Pindling International Airport offers preclearance, allowing travelers to go through U.S. customs before boarding their flight, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Last year, the Transportation Security Administration also opened its first-ever TSA PreCheck location outside of the U.S. at the airport there.

