Delta Route From Los Angeles to London Returns This Weekend — What to Know

The airline will also launch a new route to London's Gatwick Airport from New York's JFK in April.

By Michael Cappetta
Published on March 24, 2023
Delta x LAX new terminal 3, nine gates
Photo:

Courtesy of Delta

Delta Air Lines is rolling out the welcome mat with two new flight routes to London — that haven’t been in operation for over a decade. 

Starting Saturday, Delta will resume daily nonstop service between Los Angeles International Airport and London’s Heathrow Airport. The 10 hour and 15 minute flight will be on an Airbus A330-900neo, which features the new Delta One suites, and the enhanced Delta Premium Select. This will be the first time that Delta has flown this route since 2008. 

Delta will also soon operate service between New York’s JFK airport and London’s Gatwick airport beginning April 10. The 7 hour and 25 minute flight will be operated on a Boeing 767-300. 

"If you want to get to London this summer, Delta has you covered with daily, nonstop service from all of our U.S. hub markets,” Delta’s Vice President of International Network Planning Amy Martin said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "We're offering 20% more capacity than we did in 2019 with 20,000 seats flying from the U.S. weekly. This provides plenty of options for every traveler, whether staying local to the city or continuing on with one of our partners to another destination in Great Britain or beyond."

The summer travel season is expected to be the “busiest summer travel season on record,” according to the U.S. Department of State. With millions of passengers expected to take to the skies, airlines have been adding new routes to keep up with the increased demand. 

United States interest in air travel to London is on the rise. According to Google Trends data, searches for “flights to London” increased 21% over the last year. 

The Atlanta-based carrier, which also recently announced an expanded flight schedule to the Caribbean and Latin America destinations, has invested in the cabin experience for passengers through the launch of free wifi on most aircraft, as well as new dining amenities. 

