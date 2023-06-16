Delta Just Announced New Routes to These Popular South America Destinations

Routes to Colombia and Peru will be launching just in time for holiday travel.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Published on June 16, 2023
Colombia
Photo:

Getty Images

It will soon be easier and faster to fly throughout South America from the U.S. 

Delta Air Lines announced new flights to Colombia — in partnership with LATAM Airlines — in time for the holiday travel season, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure on Friday. For the first time, passengers will have daily service between Miami and Medellín on LATAM Airlines. LATAM will also launch new service between Atlanta and Lima, Peru. 

Delta will fly from Miami to Medellín via LATAM and from Atlanta to Lima on a daily basis. Additionally the airline will fly from Atlanta to Lima, Cartegena, and Bogota several times a week.

The new Miami to Medellín service begins on October 29, and the new Atlanta to Cartagena service begins on December 22. Delta previously announced flights from Orlando to Bogota beginning on July 1, Los Angeles to Sao Paulo on August 1, and New York (JFK) to Rio de Janeiro starting on December 16. 

“The mission of Delta and the LATAM group’s partnership is to make travel between our Joint Venture markets in North and South America easier and more enjoyable, and to bring the continents closer than ever,” Delta’s Vice President for Latin America Alex Antilla said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. 

Another perk for Delta's frequent flyers when flying on LATAM is that they will have access to all of their same elite benefits such as earning SkyMiles, priority boarding, lounge access, and extra baggage when using these new partner flights. 

LATAM Airlines was formed in 2016 after the merger of LAN Airlines and TAM airlines. The combined group offers air services throughout South America, with a focus on Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and more. LATAM was recently voted “The Best Seat Comfort” and the “Best Food & Beverage” in South America in the 2023 APEX Passenger Choice Awards

