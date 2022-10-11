Delta Passengers Will Soon Be Able to Fly to and From the Airport in an Electric Aircraft

A whole new way to arrive in style.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022
The new Joby Aviation electric aircraft
Photo:

Joby Aviation/Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is stepping into the future with a new partnership that will allow customers to get to and from the airport by electric plane. 

The carrier will partner with Joby, which operates all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, to shuttle passengers from the city to the airport, Delta shared with Travel + Leisure on Tuesday. To start, Delta expects to roll out this service in New York and Los Angeles in 2024.

“Delta always looks forward and embraces opportunities to lead the future, and we’ve found in Joby a partner that shares our pioneering spirit and commitment to delivering innovative, seamless experiences that are better for our customers, their journeys, and our world,” Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “This is a groundbreaking opportunity for Delta to deliver a time-saving, uniquely premium home-to-airport solution for customers in key markets we’ve been investing and innovating in for many years.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what the new electric shuttle service would cost passengers. However it's worth noting that Delta invested $60 million in Joby up front and can expand its total investment up to $200 million in the future.

When it is ready, the Joby service will be integrated directly into Delta’s customer-facing channels.

Joby’s aircraft, which look a bit like helicopters with multiple propellers, have flown more than 1,000 test flights, according to the company. 

“We share Delta’s unwavering commitment to delivering seamless and sustainable journeys to customers,” Joby’s Founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt said in the statement. “Their history of innovation, along with their vast operational expertise and leadership on climate change, make them incredible partners for Joby, and it’s an honor to be working alongside them.”

Beyond Delta, several other airlines have invested in electric planes, like United Airlines, which in September purchased 200 four-seat electric aircraft as an investment in flying taxis. Similarly, Hawaiian Airlines has invested in electric seagliders, which could be used for sustainable island-to-island transportation.

Last month, an all-electric passenger plane took off for the first time, built to operate flights ranging from 150 miles to 250 miles.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Alice, electric plane
Watch the First-ever All-electric Passenger Plane Take Its Inaugural Flight
Delta x LAX new terminal 3, nine gates
Delta Unveils Next Phase of Its Renovations at LAX — What to Know
Flight attendant pushing service cart and serve to customer on the airplane during flight
9 Simple Ways to Make Your Flying Experience Smoother, According to Flight Attendants
Virgin Airlines Plane
Virgin Atlantic Will Join SkyTeam Alliance Next Year — What to Know
Delta plane
Delta Is Increasing Service to Europe in Time for Next Summer — Here’s Where You Can Fly
REGENT seagliders out at sea in front of a city skyline
These Futuristic-looking Small Planes May Be the Next Way to Island-hop Around Hawaii
A model of Boom Supersonic's concept Overture aircraft is pictured at the Farnborough Airshow,
American Airlines to Buy Supersonic Planes That Will Fly Nearly Twice the Speed of Sound
United and Emirates airline staff
United and Emirates Team Up to Offer New Connections, Perks, and a Direct U.S.-Dubai Flight
An interior view of Heathrow Airport as the holidaymakers face with an international travel chaos across Europe due to chronic staff shortages in London
Heathrow Airport Extends Passenger Cap Through October — What to Know
Aerial view of a delta airplane in flight
Delta Just Announced Brand-new Direct Flights to Cape Town, Tel Aviv, and Tahiti
A Delta airplane on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport
Delta Is Making It Easier to Get to Tokyo With New Flights From LA and Honolulu
United Airlines plane in flight
United Airlines Passengers Will Soon Be Able to Fly to New Cities in Australia
Airbus A330 Delta Airlines in flight
Delta Flies 1,000 Lost Bags Back to the U.S. From London After Heathrow Passenger Cap Cancels Flights 
The coffee bar at the United EWR C3 United Club
United Airlines Just Opened Its Largest U.S. Lounge — With Stunning NYC Skyline Views, Spa-like Showers, and On-site Baristas
Travel Confidently MSP Education Center at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
This Mock Aircraft Cabin Will Help Passengers With Disabilities, Anxiety Familiarize Themselves With Flying Before Boarding
The A330NEO Virgin Airlines Airbus in flight
Virgin Atlantic Just Unveiled Its Airbus A330neo — With the Most Spacious Suite in the Airline's History