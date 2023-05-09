This Is the Most Popular International Summer Destination This Year, According to Delta Search Data

The data is based on searches on Delta.com from November 2022 through March 2023 for travel from June to August this year.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on May 9, 2023
An aerial view of a Delta Airplane flying over water and land
Photo:

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

London is having a moment that's set to continue all the way into the summer.

Travelers searched for summer getaways to the British city more than any other international destination this year, according Delta Air Lines's data shared with Travel + Leisure. To accommodate the increased demand, Delta will fly 20 percent more seats to London than it did in the summer of 2019.

Beyond London, Cancun came in as the No. 2 most-searched for international travel destination for summer, followed by Paris, Rome, and Tokyo (Delta recently resumed service from Los Angeles to Tokyo). The list was rounded out by searches for Amsterdam, Montego Bay in Jamaica, Athens, Los Cabos, and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

The data was based on searches on Delta.com from November 2022 through March 2023 for travel from June to August this year.

It’s shaping up to be a busy summer for travel overall. Last month, Delta reported its international flights were already 75 percent booked for the summer. And international airfare is expected to reach a 5-year high with the increase attributed to a combination of lower supply, high fuel costs, and high demand.

But the increased prices aren’t necessarily stopping travelers from planning getaways with 82 percent of people recently surveyed by Tripadvisor planning to travel in the next three months, according to a study the company shared with T+L. Of those, 60 percent said they would spend more this summer than they did last summer.

To save some money on an international trip, travelers should consider planning strategically. Paris hotel prices, for example, are lowest during the week of June 19 to June 25, while London is the most affordable from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3, Alice Jong, a research and insights senior analyst, media at Tripadvisor, said in a statement shared with T+L.

