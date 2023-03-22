Delta Releases Holiday Schedule to Caribbean, Latin America — See the Routes

For travelers looking to get a head-start on booking holiday season travel, your list of warm-weather options for just got a bit longer.

Delta recently announced an increase in its flight capacity to Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean for the 2023 holiday season. The 20% increase in available seats will make it the largest Latin America holiday schedule the airline has ever offered. At the peak, the airline will be offering 25,000 daily outbound seats to 44 different destinations across Latin America.

“This growth comes as Delta works toward full restoration of its network after operating at 85% overall capacity in 2022, with a key focus on its U.S. hubs.” Delta shared in a statement announcing the expanded services.

The increases in flight frequency include an extra section of the following daily routes:



From New York JFK Airport:



Cancun, Mexico (CUN)

Nassau, Bahamas (NAS)



Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ)



Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ)



San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)



Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI)

From Atlanta:



Aruba (AUA)



Cancun, Mexico (CUN)



Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR)



San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO)



Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ)



San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)



Mexico City (MEX)



Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR)

Roatan, Honduras (RTB)



From Detroit:



Cancun, Mexico (CUN)



Delta points out that they have been investing in new services such as free Wifi, and new children’s meals to help enhance the passenger experience on board.

Last December, airports in Latin America saw record levels of higher traffic. For example, The Puerto Vallarta Airport received 23% more passengers in December 2022 than December 2021, according to airport data.

2023 is already shaping up to be a record level of air travel. The Orlando International Airport shared that “domestic traffic hit an all-time record high” within the last few weeks due to the Spring Break holiday. With many airports already reporting it has been a record year for travel so far, now could be the perfect time to book holiday plans when you can snag maximum availability and choice for both revenue and award tickets.