Delta Is Holding In-person Recruiting Sessions to Hire Thousands of New Flight Attendants — Here's Where

Delta Air Lines is trading its wings in for boots on the ground during a 3-state recruiting mission with the goal to find its next batch of flight attendants.

The airline is sending recruiters on its first ever in-person recruiting initiative to meet with potential candidates in the metro areas of Tennessee, Minnesota, and Florida this month. They’re also sending existing flight attendants on the road trip to help give potential employees an idea of what the role really entails, the type of travel opportunities they would get, and what the lifestyle and work schedule is like.



“This is a rare and unique opportunity for locals to engage with our team outside of Atlanta,” said Jennifer Martin, Delta’s Managing Director of In Flight Service Customer Experience, Learning and Hiring, said in a press release. “As one of Glassdoor’s ‘Best Places to Work’, Delta is excited to showcase flight attendant career opportunities to top-tier applicants in their local communities,” Martin said.

Potential candidates can sign up for an in-person recruiting session here, and attend one of the following meetings:

March 15: Nashville, Tennessee

March 16: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

March 20: Bloomington, Minnesota

March 21: St. Cloud, Minnesota

March 22: Maple Grove, Minnesota

March 23: Fargo, Minnesota

March 27: Orlando, Florida

March 28 and 30: Kissimmee, Florida

Delta is planning on hiring 4,000 to 6,000 new flight attendants by the end of the year.

"After operating at 85% capacity in 2022, Delta plans to fully restore the network in 2023 with a focused rebuilding of our higher yield core hubs, especially Atlanta," the press release read.

Those who are interested in learning more about becoming a flight attendant, but can’t make one of the in-person recruiting sessions, can visit the Delta Careers Website for more information.