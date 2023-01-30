Delta Customers Can Now Earn Even More Miles on Rental Cars

The airline just expanded its partnership with Hertz, to help passengers renting a car earn more SkyMiles.

Published on January 30, 2023
A delta airplane flying over water and mountains
Photo:

Courtesy of Delta

Delta Air Lines is expanding its partnership with Hertz, making it easier to earn extra miles when renting a car.

Going forward, members of Delta’s SkyMiles program can now earn even more when booking with the rental company, with the amount depending on their status tier, Delta shared with Travel + Leisure on Monday. The move comes after the airline announced changes to its SkyMiles program last year, making it harder to earn status for 2024.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make membership even more rewarding for our SkyMiles Members — whether in the air or on the ground,” Ai Stiver, the V.P. of merchandising and ancillary revenue at Delta, told T+L. “SkyMiles benefits extend beyond… the flight, rewarding our Members through the whole journey.”

Now, SkyMiles members who book a car with Hertz will earn four miles for every $1 spent, Silver Medallion members will earn five miles for every $1 spent, Gold Medallion members will earn six miles for every $1 spent, Platinum Medallion members will earn seven miles for every $1 spent, and Diamond Medallion members will earn eight miles for every $1 spent.

In addition, SkyMiles members will receive elite status with Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, depending on their earned Medallion status.

SkyMiles Members will also continue to earn four miles for every $1 spent on Hertz’s other car rental companies, Thrifty and Dollar.

Laura Smith, the executive vice president of sales and customer experience at Hertz, said in a statement the company was “committed to bringing value to our mutual air and car rental customers while providing an exceptional travel experience.”

More miles isn’t the only way Delta is improving its customer amenities. Earlier this month, the airline announced new food and beverage options like espresso martinis, traditional afternoon tea, and a first-class dessert cart. And the carrier plans to roll out free Wi-Fi on most domestic mainline flights starting in February.

