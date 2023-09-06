Delta's Latest Sale Has Discounted Flights to Australia, New Zealand, and Tahiti — When to Book

Delta Air Lines is rolling out the deals to the South Pacific.

The airline is currently offering discounted flights to Sydney, Auckland, and Tahiti for travel this fall and winter on tickets purchased by Sept. 8, Delta shared with Travel + Leisure. Members of Delta's SkyMiles program can also redeem miles on the discounted flights.



The airline is offering roundtrip tickets including:

Tahiti / Papeete, French Polynesia will start at 70,000 miles and $851 in Main Cabin

Sydney, Australia will start at 70,000 miles and $1,256 in Main Cabin

Auckland, New Zealand will start at 70,000 miles and $1,095 for Main Cabin

While travelers have to book the tickets by Sept. 8, Delta shares that the seasonal service to Auckland, New Zealand does not begin until Oct. 28 and flights to Papeete, Tahiti begin on Oct. 31. The flights to Sydney are currently operating and are valid on travel departing Nov. 5 through Nov. 8, 2023.



The fare sale is available for departure from various markets that Delta services, and travelers can view Delta’s “Current Flight Deals” website which allows passengers to select their departure city and see the latest deals and fare sales from that market.



For example, award tickets to all three destinations are 90,000 miles from New York's JFK Airport, where it is only 70,000 miles from Los Angeles International Airport. Delta’s website mentions that these are “limited-time deals” and encourages travelers to “answer adventure’s call” by booking a trip to these destinations.



The fare sale could help bring back international travelers to Australia, which has seen a slow recovery of inbound visitors since the COVID-19 travel restrictions ended in 2022. In June 2023 Tourism Australia reported that there were 542,000 arrivals which is 18% down from June 2019 stats.

