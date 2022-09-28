Delta Is Increasing Service to Europe in Time for Next Summer — Here’s Where You Can Fly

Delta Air Lines is adding new flights, and resuming previously paused routes, throughout Europe in time for next summer.

The airline will add, resume, or increase service to nine routes from across the United States as well as fly its largest transatlantic schedule ever to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to Delta. In addition to New York, the new routes will fly from Los Angeles International Airport and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Next summer, Delta will give customers expanded access to popular destinations across the trans-Atlantic, continuing to solidify its position as the number-one carrier in New York,” Delta's Senior Vice President of Network Planning Joe Esposito said in a statement. “With nearly 620 weekly flights and connectivity to 32 destinations in Europe and beyond, customers will have a wealth of iconic destinations to explore and an unmatched journey to enjoy across the pond.”

Starting on April 10, Delta will add service to London-Gatwick and Geneva from New York, marking the first time the airline has flown this route to the Swiss city since 1993. Then on May 25, Delta will resume daily service to Berlin from the Big Apple as well as increase service to Rome with a third seasonal flight.

In Atlanta, Delta will add service to Dusseldorf three times each week starting on May 9, a route the carrier is restarting after the pandemic. The airline will also restart service to Edinburgh on May 25 for the first time since 2007 and resume service to Stuttgart in Germany on March 26.

And in Los Angeles, Delta will resume flights to Paris on May 8 for the first time since before the pandemic and restart flights to London-Heathrow starting on March 25, a route the airline has not operated since 2015.

Delta, like many airlines, cut flights last summer in an effort to minimize disruptions amid widespread cancellations. But the airline has since announced several new routes, including two never-before-operated, nonstop routes from Atlanta to Cape Town and Los Angeles to Tahiti in December as well as a nonstop route from Atlanta to Tel Aviv in May 2023. Additionally, Delta will resume direct flights between Los Angeles and Tokyo on Oct. 30 and introduce a brand-new daily service between Honolulu and Tokyo on Dec. 1.

Delta has also extended all travel vouchers, allowing anyone who purchases any new ticket in 2022 to rebook that ticket through the end of 2023 and travel in 2024.