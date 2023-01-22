Delta Is Bringing Back Its Dessert Cart and Will Serve Espresso Martinis at 36,000 Feet

Delta Air Lines is bringing a bit of style to the skies with new food and beverage options featuring espresso martinis, traditional afternoon tea, and a first-class dessert cart.

To start, the airline will introduce new drinks onboard like the Tip Top Proper Cocktails’ espresso martini made with Counter Culture coffee, which the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The drink, along with other classic cocktails like the Negroni (sans Sbagliato with Prosecco in it), will be available on select domestic and international flights beginning in March.

Courtesy of Delta Airlines

The airline will also introduce rose wine from St. Tropez in Delta One first class as well as a traditional afternoon tea menu complete with Thrive Farmers tea, warm fruit scones, tea sandwiches, clotted cream, strawberry jam, and mini pastries.

“Your onboard meal or beverage should be no different than your go-to restaurant at home, and that’s why we’re constantly reinventing our onboard service at Delta – we always want to surprise and delight our customers with seasonal and fresh menu options,” Kristen Manion Taylor, the S.V.P. of in-flight service at Delta, said in a statement. “From delicious Spanish tapas plates to refreshing rosé, there is something new for everyone to enjoy.”

Courtesy of Delta Airlines

Delta is also introducing decadent dessert options in Delta One with the return of its dessert cart complete with a build-your-own ice cream sundae, fruit and cheese plates (think: cheeses from high-end producers like Cowgirl Creamery and Cypress Grove), and plated desserts like opera cake with chocolate ganache.

In addition, the carrier is expanding its vegetarian options in first class with dishes like Questlove’s Cheesesteak made with Impossible meat and pickle relish available on flights departing New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Chef Mashama Bailey’s roasted sweet potato tagine with chermoula sauce.

Delta isn’t alone in bringing back indulgent desserts. United Airlines’ business class sundae cart also returned after taking a break due to the pandemic.