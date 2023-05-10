This New Delta Flight Makes It So Much Easier to Get Directly From Los Angeles to Paris

In response to demand, and further proving that travel is back post pandemic, Delta Air Lines has relaunched its daily flight from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG). It is a well-timed return of the route, ahead of surging summer travel and a year before Paris hosts the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Delta threw a party at the gate of the first flight between Los Angeles and Paris, which departed on May 8 from LAX’s brand-new Terminal 3. Delta staffers sported berets and served macarons and chocolate-covered strawberries to attendees. Among the special guests in the crowd were U.S. Olympic athletes Athing Mu and Rudy Garcia-Tolson. (Delta is the official airline of Team USA, and will be through the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024; Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026; and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Los Angeles 2028.)

Chris Rank/Rank Studios

Edyth Adedeji, Delta’s Los Angeles and Southwest sales director, spoke to the resumption of this route. “This flight is one that we’re thrilled about – everyone loves Paris, and Paris is always a good time," she told Travel + Leisure. "But also, this route is a key and crucial connection point for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. We want to get our athletes there in comfort. And of course, 2028 will be here soon, so we will have the opportunity to bring everybody to Los Angeles to check out the games here.”

Chris Rank/Rank Studios

There are multiple cabin products on the relaunched route, including Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, and the main cabin. The star of the show is certainly the Delta One Suites, with lie-flat seats, large entertainment console screens, three-course meals, and even a suite door that guests can close.

Garcia-Tolson, who is both a native Angeleno and a five-time Paralympic medalist, is excited to see the route come back, too. “L.A. is my hometown, so to have a flight directly from here to Paris is a game-changer – it makes things easier, and traveling as a Paralympian can be challenging enough," she said at the event.

The daily route from LAX to CDG relaunched as of May 8 and will continue flying indefinitely.

