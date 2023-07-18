Delta Is Returning to This Caribbean Island for the First Time in Over 10 Years

Delta Air Lines will launch a flight to the Caribbean island of Curaçao in December, resuming a route the airline hasn’t flown in more than a decade.

Starting Dec. 16, the carrier will fly to the Dutch Caribbean island from its hub in Atlanta on Saturdays, according to Delta. The airline hasn’t served Curaçao since 2010.

“Building on its leading position at its largest U.S. hub, Delta will be the sole airline providing direct flights to Curaçao from Atlanta, while also enabling customers from over 100 U.S. cities access to this tropical destination through convenient one-stop connections,” Delta wrote in a statement.

The new route will be flown on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft and will include first class, Delta Comfort+, and a main cabin.

In addition to Curaçao, Delta also flies to several popular Caribbean destinations like neighboring Aruba, Mexico’s San José del Cabo, and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Curaçao is the “C” in the ABC islands, a trio of Dutch Caribbean islands that all sit just above South America and below the hurricane belt. Currently, there are other direct flights to the island from the United States, including an American Airlines flight from Miami and a JetBlue flight from New York.

Beyond Curaçao, Delta said its Latin America holiday schedule will be the largest in the airline’s history with 20 percent more capacity this year compared to 2022. To accomplish this, the airline will increase frequency to popular destinations like Cancun, Nassau, Punta Cana, and San Juan, as well as add nonstop service to Cozumel from Atlanta and from Minneapolis.

Delta will also add new flights to Colombia in partnership with LATAM Airlines later this year, offering daily service between Miami and Medellín on LATAM and from Atlanta to Cartagena. And closer to home, the airline is expanding its service from Las Vegas with new routes to and from Sacramento, San Diego, and Austin in October.