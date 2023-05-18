Delta’s CEO on the White House’s Airline Compensation Plan — and Why It Will End up Costing Passengers More Money

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says the proposed requirement of airlines compensating passengers will "no question" increase airfare.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023
Cancelled and delayed flights on a departure board at Ronald Reagan National Airport
Photo:

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Delta Air Lines’ CEO said it is inevitable that airfare will increase if the White House’s proposal to require airlines provide compensation for significant flight delays and controllable cancellations goes into effect.

“There's no question if there is another layer of government regulation and cost that's introduced into the system, it will eventually find its way back into ticket prices,” Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian told CBS News on Wednesday. “That's just common business logic.”

The warning comes days after the International Air Transport Association (IATA) painted a similar picture, cautioning the cost of the new policies may be pushed onto passengers. The commentary follows the Biden administration and the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) proposed new rules to ensure passengers are compensated beyond just a refund when a delay or cancellation is considered the airline’s fault. That compensation could apply to things like meal vouchers, overnight accommodations, rebooking, and more.

Bastian added that Delta already compensates passengers in those airline-at fault situations.

“That's why you travel on us… You know if something goes awry, Delta is going to be there for you,” he said, adding, “Anything that's within our control, we already do. We compensate our customers a meaningful amount of money whether it's hotels or meals or additional impact items for their travels. Because we know when you decide what airline you're choosing, you want to make sure you're choosing an airline that's got your back.”

Still, compensation policies differ by airline, a fact the DOT spells out in a dashboard it launched last year. Currently, no major U.S. airline offers cash compensation when a cancellation or delay results in a passenger waiting for three or more hours, for example, and only two (Alaska Airlines and JetBlue) guarantee a credit or travel voucher in that situation.

When the new compensation rules were proposed, a White House official noted to Travel + Leisure this type of compensation already exists in Canada and the European Union, and was shown to result in fewer delays in the EU in one study.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Travelers looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
The White House's Airline Compensation Rule Is Meant to Protect Passengers — but Will It Ultimately Lead to More Expensive Airfare?
Departure flight board with cancelation at the Airport.
White House Pushes New Rules to Compensate Travelers When a Flight Is Delayed or Canceled — What to Know
A row of airplanes lined up to take off at New York JFK airport
This Airline Was the Most Punctual U.S. Carrier in 2022, According to the DOT
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 aircraft as seen departing from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
Delta's International Flights Are Already 75% Booked for Summer Travel
Travelers walk through the west terminal to catch their flights in Austin International Airport
Department of Transportation Secures More Than $600 Million in Required Refunds for Passengers
An open suitcase full of summer clothes ready to travel
The Biggest Challenges to Expect When Traveling This Summer — and Expert Advice on How to Handle Them
Cancelled and delayed flights on a departure board at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia,
The Reason Behind the FAA Outage and What Airlines are Doing to Help Affected Customers
Interior of an empty airplane cabin
DOT Launches Passenger Guide to Family Seating on Airlines
Travelers arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York
Senators Are Pushing for Air Passenger Protections, Including Refunds — What to Know
A stylish woman sits on a bench with her luggage, looking at her phone
This Is the First Thing You Should Do If You Miss Your Flight
View from an airplane window, over the wing, while it lands in Rome, Italy
You Could Pay Up to $270 in Hidden Fees Flying This Budget Airline, Study Finds
A Spirit airlines flight is shown as cancelled on the flight information board at Miami International Airport
The Department of Transportation's Guide to U.S. Airline Cancellation, Delay Policies Is Now Live — Take a Look
A mother and son sitting together on an American Airlines airplane
American Airlines Is the Latest Airline to Update Family Seating Policy
A traveler passes through O'Hare International Airport on June 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
President Biden Announces Rule Requiring Airlines to Disclose Hidden Fees — What That Means for Travelers
A Christmas tree stands in a terminal at Leipzig-Halle Airport in Germany
Delta CEO Says Airline Is Expecting More Than 5 Million Travelers for Thanksgiving Week
Travelers arrive at Orlando International Airport on the day before Christmas
Holiday Travel Won't Be 'Perfect' but Better Than Summer, DOT Says — What to Know