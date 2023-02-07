Delta Is Making It Easier to Travel to South America With These New Routes

Delta Air Lines is launching two new flights between the United States and South America, planning to fly non-stop to both Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.

The airline will kick off the new flights with direct service to the capital of Argentina from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Oct. 28, according to Delta. The new route, which will operate seasonally on a Boeing 767-400 aircraft, will add to Delta’s current service to Buenos Aires from its hub in Atlanta.

The route is still subject to government approval.

Then on Dec. 16, Delta plans to add a new route from New York to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. This route is part of Delta’s partnership with LATAM Airlines, which was approved last year.

That route will operate seasonally during the winter on a Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

“Since implementing our Joint Venture, we’ve been working closely with LATAM to introduce exciting new routes that are expanding opportunities for customers traveling between the U.S. and South America,” Alex Antilla, Delta’s vice president for Latin America, said in a statement. “Together, we’re offering New Yorkers the most flights and the best experience for travel between the two continents.”

In addition to Rio, Delta currently operates service between São Paulo and both New York and Atlanta. LATAM also offers service between São Paulo and New York, Boston, Orlando, and Miami, and plans to launch a flight between the Brazilian city and Los Angeles this summer.

Martin St. George, LATAM’s chief commercial officer, said the airline was “happy to work with Delta to grow our joint presence between the Americas” and was “excited to work with them to offer our customers more flight options and a world-class on-board experience.”

Delta is expanding its network beyond South America, planning to launch a direct flight from Los Angeles to New Zealand for the first time this fall as well as increase transatlantic service from its hubs in New York and Atlanta.

The carrier is also improving the onboard experience by adding free Wi-Fi on most domestic mainline flights, and introducing indulgences like espresso martinis and a dessert cart.

