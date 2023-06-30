Delta’s Newest Partnership Will Offer Travelers More Flights Between the U.S. and Israel

Delta Air Lines is making it easier to travel to Israel.

Published on June 30, 2023
El Al Israel plane
Photo:

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

It will soon be easier to visit Israel thanks to a new alliance between two carriers.

Delta Air Lines and El Al Israel Airlines announced a strategic partnership where passengers can book journeys on both airlines on a single itinerary and receive the same frequent flyer benefits. (Delta has similar alliances with 19 airlines through its membership in the SkyTeam alliance.)

“Working closely with El Al Israel Airlines will further strengthen Delta’s connection to Israel by offering more customers unrivaled access to destinations across the U.S.,” Matteo Curcio, Delta’s SVP for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India, said in a statement obtained by Travel + Leisure.

The partnership will allow passengers to seamlessly check in for their entire journey between the two airlines, including boarding passes and baggage handling. (For example, if a passenger started a journey with Delta and ended with El Al, they would only have to check a bag once all the way through.) The partnership also allows for the earning of frequent flyer miles across the programs of both carriers. 

“Delta offers up to 200 same-day connections from Tel Aviv via its U.S. gateways Atlanta, Boston, and New York-JFK while El Al Israel Airlines offers customers additional nonstop service to Tel Aviv from Boston and New York-JFK, alongside their Los Angeles, Miami, and Newark service,” the announcement said. 

Over two million travelers visited Israel in 2022, including a large rebound of North American travelers, according to local media reports. Similar trends are being seen in 2023, thus far. Israel's Ben Gurion Airport recorded its highest volume of passenger traffic ever, with over 1.9 million passengers traveling through the airport on over 13,000 flights in March alone, The Jerusalem Post reported

"This partnership marks another important milestone in our long-term strategy and offers our customers unparalleled service," Shlomi Zafrany, El Al Israel Airlines' vice president of commercial and industry affairs, said in a statement.

