Delta Is Adding New Routes Around the World, Here’s Where They’re Flying

The brand new Los Angeles to Auckland route will begin Oct. 28.

By
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on January 23, 2023
A Delta airplane flying past water and over a city during sunset
Photo:

Courtesy of Delta

Delta Air Lines will launch direct flights from Los Angeles to New Zealand for the first time this fall and increase transatlantic service from its hubs in New York and Atlanta.

The flight between Los Angeles International Airport and Auckland will operate each day starting Oct. 28, Delta shared with Travel + Leisure. The flight will be operated on an Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

“With more than 1,750 weekly flights to 85 destinations around the globe this summer, Delta is well positioned to deliver on its plans to fully restore its network in 2023,” Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. for network planning, said in a statement. “With brand-new flights this year to cities like Auckland, Geneva, and London-Gatwick, we're giving customers more options to enjoy the premium experience and elevated hospitality they have come to know and expect from us.”

With the new route, Delta said it will become the only U.S. carrier to directly link the two cities. Currently, Air New Zealand and Australian carrier Qantas offer nonstop flights from Los Angeles to Auckland.

In addition to New Zealand, Delta will add a new daily flight from Atlanta to Nice starting May 12 operated by a Boeing 767 aircraft.

Delta will also increase service to several cities, including making its Atlanta to Tel Aviv route a daily connection on April 16 and adding a third daily route from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Paris starting May 2.

The new flights come on the heels of Delta’s decision to start flying nonstop from Atlanta to Cape Town and Los Angeles to Tahiti. The carrier also recently resumed service from Los Angeles to Tokyo and added a new flight to the Japanese city from Hawaii.

Additionally, Delta is making its flight experience more comfortable by adding free Wi-Fi on most domestic mainline flights starting as early as February, and espresso martinis, plus the return of its dessert cart beginning in March.

