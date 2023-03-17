This Compact Carry-on Suitcase ‘Fits in Every Overhead Bin’ — and It’s 37% Off at Amazon

The importance of a sturdy, high-quality piece of luggage is not to be understated, especially if you have a tendency to pack your bags to the brim but wish to forgo checking your suitcase. There’s nothing more stressful than boarding the plane only to find that your luggage doesn’t actually fit in the overhead compartment, so allow us to eliminate that concern for you.

Ready for a new suitcase that’s equipped to travel with you to any destination with ample room for all of your essentials? The Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage is loaded with all the specs to become your favorite piece of luggage — and right now, it’s on sale for as little as $122 in select colors.

To buy: amazon.com, $122 (originally $147)

This 19-inch by 13.5-inch by 9-inch carry-on suitcase contains two large packing compartments with ample room for everything you may need to bring on your trip (plus extra space for whatever you may buy along the way.) An easy-access front pocket contains a padded laptop sleeve for safely traveling with your electronics on a business trip, and the bag even expands up to two extra inches to enhance packing space while still complying with the restrictions of most international airlines.

What’s more, 360-degree spinner wheels make this bag easy to maneuever through even the busiest airports, and comfort-hold handles lock into position so you can tote your luggage along beside you. An additional side-carry handle also allows you to comfortably lift your suitcase into the overhead compartment, and at just 8.2 pounds, this lightweight bag is a dream for smooth travel. Not to mention a TSA-approved lock keeps your items safe and secure so you know you’ll arrive home with everything you left with. It comes in nine colors, including titanium, blue cobalt, and peony pink.

To buy: amazon.com, $148 (originally $232)

After earning nearly 5,500 perfect ratings at Amazon, you can trust that this suitcase will get you to and from your destination with all of your items safely stowed away. One customer raved that they were “surprised to see how much I could fit in [this bag],” adding that they “flew [on] a number of different aircrafts on my most recent trip” and this suitcase “easily fit” into the overhead bins. They also noted that the “wheels are excellent” and the handles feel “exceptionally well engineered.”

Another self proclaimed “frequent traveler” agreed that “after 60-plus weekly flights” the suitcase “fits in every overhead bin, no matter the size” and “still works as well as the day I got it.” They even shared that “this bag has been on 62 flights” since they purchased it, and while it has “taken a beating,” it “holds up very well.” The easy-access front pocket is also a fan-favorite, with one shopper explaining that it “folds out for quick access to things like a laptop” and is “fantastic for TSA.”

To buy: amazon.com, $140 (originally $170)

Durable, lightweight, and compact enough to easily fit into the overhead compartment of any airline, the Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage is designed to last you for years to come and is currently on sale for as little as $122. With an expandable frame perfect for fitting your travel essentials without ever needing to check a bag, this spacious suitcase is about to become your new favorite piece of luggage.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $122.

