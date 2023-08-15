This Carry-on Luggage Is Lightweight Enough to Lift Up 4 Flights of Stairs — and Fits 5 Days' Worth of Clothes

I work as a travel and food writer, and that means I spend a lot of time packing a bag and lugging it around to new destinations. Whether it’s Kansas City to discover the best barbecue or Tuscany to taste some fine full-bodied wine, the common factor is that I’m always trying to fit a lot into a carry-on sized bag — and do so in the easiest-to-maneuver and lightest luggage possible.

I’ve tried out enough suitcases to know a good, durable carry-on when it comes along. You see I, like many single city dwellers, live in a small studio apartment. That apartment happens to be at the top of four floors of winding stairs in a Park Slope brownstone. I know those winding stairs sound very romantic, but they become a real burden when carrying up and down luggage. That is, until I tried the Delsey Paris Cruise 3.0 Hardside Expandable Carry-on Luggage and discovered I could carry it up and down all those steps — and not have back pain for days.

Amazon

Coming in at just 7.4 pounds, this airy, sleek roller suitcase comes from the same brand Travel + Leisure editors named “best overall” lightweight luggage of the many they tested in the real world. Part of what makes this luggage so light is that it’s made of 100 percent polycarbonate, which is known to be lightweight and impact-resistant (read: super durable).

And as someone who doesn’t love heavy lifting, I’ve found this 15-inch by 10-inch by 22.75-inch carry-on bag has made all the difference after I come home from a long-haul, red-eye flight with several tight connections only to be dragging heavy luggage up all those stairs. (Trust me, there are times I’m so tired I can barely carry myself up those four flights, let alone a bag containing pounds of clothes and toiletries.)

Travel + Leisure / Aly Walansky

Equally important to me is that even when packed to the extreme, it’s still easy for me to lift and store the carry-on in those overhead compartments on planes. I loathe the portion of the trip when I have to lift bags up into the overhead bin and then take it down, and the Delsey Paris Cruise 3.0 Hardside Expandable Carry-on Luggage’s side-, top- and bottom-carrying handles has made it much less of a burden.

Yet there are so many other reasons I love the Delsey Paris Cruise 3.0 Hardside Expandable Carry-on Luggage. My other top requirement for a carry-on is space, since most of my trips have pretty hectic itineraries and may involve an outfit change at some point each day, and this luggage has a surprisingly roomy interior — especially since it’s expandable — and it includes two packing compartments and a mesh divider for the ultimate organization. Recently, I was able to fit enough clothes for a five-day trip to Las Vegas, which included a restaurant opening and lots of daytime roaming in 110-degree heat, and it stood up to the challenge beautifully.

Amazon

I’ll freely admit that I was first attracted to the Delsey Paris Cruise 3.0 Hardside Expandable Carry-on Luggage not because of any of these features but because of its style. That sleek look in a unique plum color with gold accents was truly the deciding factor. To me, it’s a tribute to grapes that makes me feel like I’m carrying around wine inspiration all day. It also comes in shade options like platinum and blue, with sizing options of 21 inches (the perfect carry-on) and up to 28 inches (a spacious checked luggage size), with both sets and single pieces available.

Aside from being stylish, I love that this carry-on has dual-density spinner wheels that make maneuvering a cinch. That is a fancy way of saying this bag makes it a lot easier to move around with multi-direction rolling without adding weight and strain to my hand as I to balance the bag, your phone, and a latte. It also includes a built-in TSA-accepted lock, a removable and washable interior lining, and even a USB port and power bank pocket in case I want to charge during an unexpectedly long layover (however, it’s important to note the actual power bank is not included).

Amazon

And the Delsey Paris Cruise 3.0 Hardside Expandable Carry-on Luggage has stood up to its promise of durability, too. This bag has gone through last-minute gate checks, being knocked around by handlers when being loaded onto the plane and unloaded at baggage claim — including this very week as my flight to New York City to Kansas City was diverted to Cincinnati, where I (and my bag!) had to quickly change planes. This bag took a licking and kept on ticking without being any worse for wear.

Don’t just take it from me, though. Amazon customers give this carry-on a 4.2 out of 5 stars, with one reviewer sharing that this bag was “exactly what I needed” while another shopper commented on mobility, saying it “rolls like a dream. The lightweight aspect is what has made this bag my current carry-on go to option, and one Amazon customer shared the same feelings, saying their own bag is “so lightweight. Quality is awesome. Great design and so easy to maneuver.”

All in all, the Delsey Paris Cruise 3.0 Hardside Expandable Carry-on Luggage is a very appreciated addition to my luggage collection. Whether you give it a try because of its fun colors or because it’ll be a lot easier to carry and stow when you have a difficult trek ahead of you, this is one lightweight carry-on you’ll be glad you bought — especially while it’s on sale for $134 at Amazon.

