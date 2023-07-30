Even Yeti Fans Say This Rolling Cooler Bag Makes ‘Life So Much Easier’ — and It Keeps Drinks Cold for 24 Hours

It's won over thousands of shoppers with its compact, portable, and versatile design.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on July 30, 2023 05:00AM EDT

I think we can all agree that no summer hangout is complete without some beverages (and maybe some snacks), so odds are you’re going to have to pack a cooler. And, I think we can also agree that lugging around a heavy cooler of drinks is one of the least enjoyable parts of the gathering. Well, that was before the Dbest Products Collapsible Cooler Cart, an Amazon-favorite cooler bag that has a convenient rolling design for easy transporting. 

The soft-sided cooler, which has a 36-can capacity, comes equipped with an ergonomic telescoping handle so you can comfortably push it around. It's also incredibly sturdy on multiple surfaces, ensuring that the Dbest Products Collapsible Cooler Cart is stabilized and that everything inside is secure, even when on the move. 

Amazon dbest products Ultra Compact Cooler Smart Cart, Black Insulated

Amazon

But, its portability isn't the only thing that makes it great. The Dbest Products Collapsible Cooler Cart features a leak-proof design and is insulated to keep ice, food, and drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The zippered main compartment measures 13.5 inches by 13.5 inches by 10.8 inches, and even comes with extra-large mesh side pockets on the outside to hold more items, as well as a handy zippered front pocket that can be used for utensils and napkins. Or, you can stash your smartphone, keys, and wallet in there so you don't have to carry them around. 

And, when it's not in use, the Dbest Products Collapsible Cooler Cart folds flat for hassle-free storage. Its packable design makes it great to bring along on trips, and according to reviewers, it can be used for a variety of activities: camping, fishing, picnics, boating adventures, beach days, and so on. Heck, it can even be used as a lunch box if needed. 

It's not hard to see why the Dbest Products Collapsible Cooler Cart has more than 3,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer wrote, "We bought this for a road trip and it was perfect. It fits between the front and back seats. It has lots of room and keeps things cold for a long time with ice packs." Chiming in, a second customer added, "I bought this as I do craft fairs and other events. It holds a full bag of ice [and there was] no leakage. It's easy to maneuver. The side pockets hold a lot and there is a generous zippered compartment on the front." 

According to a third shopper, it "held up very well" during a two-day Disney World trip: "Our ice packs melted after about six hours in outside temperatures of the low 80s, but the waters and Cokes stayed cool enough to enjoy throughout the entire day. We packed it full and dragged it all over the parks. I don't know what we would've done without it." And, a Yeti cooler fan commented, "This thing is so handy…this made life so much easier having the cooler on my back." 

As a matter of fact, for one shopper, it's the ultimate tote bag: "I am using this bag to haul my stuff to the pool. It holds my extra-large towel, oversized hat, swim fins, drinks, and snacks in the insulated interior. The side mesh pockets hold sunscreen and shampoo for the shower. In the front zipper pocket, I place my phone, books, etc. There is still room to spare. It's much easier than carrying a bag." Similarly, another reviewer mentioned, "It is my personal bag when flying. It fits under the seat on the plane and holds enough for a short stay." 

Take it from these reviewers, the Dbest Products Collapsible Cooler Cart makes the ultimate summer travel companion. Grab the popular rolling cooler at Amazon before your next get-together, and keep scrolling to shop the other popular options that you can get right now. 

