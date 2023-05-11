Shoppers 'Never Travel Without' This Versatile Satin Shawl That's More Than 35% Off at Amazon

It’s not always easy to accessorize for travel during the warmer months, especially if you’re planning on vacationing to a destination that may require you to have your shoulders covered at one point or another. However, no matter the season, a scarf is an excellent option to upgrade any outfit you may be wearing, as well as keep you warm on your flight, and even protect you from the sun if you’re spending a day at the beach.

Proving to be effortlessly versatile, stylish, and supremely high quality is the Dana Xu Mulberry Silk Summer Scarf that’s currently on sale at Amazon from just $34. With shoppers packing it for European vacations and beach outings alike, this is the one accessory you’ll be happy to have with you throughout your travels all summer long.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $61)



A silky, lightweight scarf is perhaps one of the most multi-functional items you could pack for travel, especially if you’re planning on heading to the beach or a destination where you may need to cover up extra skin throughout the day. This stunning scarf is made with 100 percent silk and decorated with an array of elaborate patterns that will easily elevate even the most basic outfits in your suitcase. Plus, it’s colored with natural plant dyes to help achieve the unique, expensive looking design.

The breathable, soft scarf can be draped over your shoulders or worn traditionally around your neck, and it’s even large enough to fasten into a makeshift cover up during particularly sunny days at the beach. That’s because at 90 inches by 44 inches, it’s 50 percent larger than regular scarves, making it a no-brainer addition to your suitcase for visiting religious areas or simply dressing up a plain outfit. It even comes in 40 eye-catching patterns that are guaranteed to earn you compliments all day long.

Shoppers are universally impressed with how versatile these stunning silk scarves are, and one customer even revealed that they “never travel without” them anymore. They noted that the scarves are “light and perfect for the summer and spring time,” touting the “color and the length” as high points of the design. Another shopper even noted that they’ve seen their fair share of beautiful scarves having “lived in Japan as a child” but these are still the “most beautiful silk scarves” they’ve “ever seen.”

If you’re planning on traveling out of the country in the coming months, other shoppers note that this is a great accessory to pack for whatever you may have on your agenda. One customer explained that they initially picked up this scarf “to cover up when visiting mosques and churches in Europe this summer,” and while it’s a “beautiful head and shoulder covering” they also “liked it so much” that they now use it “as a beach cover up as well.” Another customer even shared that they bought this scarf to “attend a wedding” and it “received so many compliments.”

Whether you’re looking for an eye-catching, timeless accessory to dress up your travel outfits without adding bulk to your suitcase, or you’re simply aiming to cover up your shoulders while visiting tourist destinations in another country, the Dana Xu Mulberry Satin Summer Scarf delivers everything you need at an affordable price. Currently on sale for as little as $34 in select patterns, this lightweight, breathable scarf will add intrigue to any outfit in your wardrobe while keeping you cool and covered up.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $34.

