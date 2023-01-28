This Sleek Tote Is My Favorite Double-duty Travel and Work Bag — and It’s on Sale

As an extremely frequent flier and commuter, I’ve long been on the hunt for just the right do-it-all tote. My criteria was strict: It had to be chic enough to carry around New York City, roomy enough to fit my laptop and other work essentials, but still compact enough to fit under the seat of a plane. Plus, it needed to have plenty of pockets for easy organizing when traveling.

Enter: my holy grail double-duty purse, the Dagne Dover Signature Tote, which has been quietly discounted as part of the current Dagne Dover Surprise Sale. I knew I’d found just the right tote when the first day I took it into the office my coworker immediately stopped me to compliment it. “It’s so sleek and structured!” she gushed, admiring its gold hardware finishes. When I showed her the interior with its padded laptop sleeve, water bottle holder, key ring clip, and multiple pockets, she only had one other question. “Where do I get one?”

A favorite brand among travelers, Dagne Dover has long been known for its thoughtfully-made travel essentials, including its neoprene backpacks, duffel bags, and fanny packs. However, since I also wanted a bag I could carry to work, events, and dinners, I was looking for something a little more versatile and polished — which is where the Signature Tote comes in.

To buy: To buy: dagnedover.com, from $189 (originally $255)



Not only is it the perfect everyday staple, but it’s a no-brainer for trips too. The next test was taking it on a weekend getaway as my personal item, and here it also passed with flying colors. The various sized pockets made it a breeze to organize everything from my chargers to my wallet to my headphones. I was also impressed by just how much stuff I could fit in it, including my small toiletry bag, makeup bag, laptop, kindle, wallet, and more.

The Signature Tote comes in two sizes, Classic and Legend. I opted for the larger Legend size, which runs 14.75 inches by 11.5 inches by 6 inches. I was glad to have the extra space since my motto is to never check a bag. The larger size still easily fit right under the seat in front of me (though I did have to smoosh the handles down some). However, for those who don’t tend to cram their bags quite so full, you may prefer the Classic, which still fits a 13-inch laptop but runs a couple inches smaller. Both sizes also come in three beautiful neutral hues: black, light gray, and dark gray.

Typically starting at $255, this bag is certainly an investment piece. But the fact that it doubles for travel and everyday use makes it completely worth the price tag. It’s also extremely well made, and the coated canvas material ensures it won’t easily stain and it’s a breeze to spot clean.

Best of all, you can score this tote at a steep discount right now during the Dagne Dover Surprise Sale. Both sizes are currently marked down up to 25 percent. But the sale likely won’t last long, so act fast and snag this workhorse travel tote at a discount while you can.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $189.

