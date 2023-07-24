I’ve Taken This Sleek, Roomy Travel Backpack on Every Trip for the Past 3 Years — and It’s the Perfect Carry-on

A low profile design, a built-in luggage loop, and plenty of interior storage make this the perfect travel bag.

By
Dorian Smith-Garcia
Dorian Smith-Garcia
Dorian Smith-Garcia
Dorian Smith-Garcia is a New York-based commerce, health, travel, and parenting writer who often focuses on beauty, tech, health and wellness, and life as a Millennial parent.
Published on July 24, 2023

I’ve loved Dagne Dover since I was introduced to them by my sister, who’s a celebrity stylist. I was feeling a little blah as a new mom about five years ago, and my sister invited me to one of their pop-up shops in Soho, here in New York. I went, and instantly took to the sleek, minimalist design that embodies the brand’s most popular bags. I came home that day with the Landon Carryall along with a few other fun pieces, and it’s been a match made in heaven ever since. If you’re a city dweller like me, the larger Landon sizes are perfect for holding everything you could possibly need whether you commute to the office or spend all day running errands. 

Fast forward to three years ago, and my sister gifted me the Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack. At this point, I was firmly out of the diaper bag stage of parenthood, but I loved the sleek look of this heather gray neoprene bag. Of course, we were knee deep in the pandemic, so I didn’t have anywhere to go with it. But I kept it in its duster bag, knowing that eventually I’d be able to take the Indi somewhere. 

When restrictions were finally lifted, and I could get back to flying the friendly international skies, I immediately pulled it out of my closet to use not as a diaper bag, but as a carry-on. The Indi headed with me to Asia, and since then, this bag has delivered every time I dust off my passport — or even when I’m begrudgingly agreeing to a road trip. 

One of the key features of this bag is that it has tons of storage. While it is formally a diaper bag, it’s also clearly designed with travelers and commuters in mind. It has a laptop sleeve that can accommodate up to a 15-inch laptop and is so spacious that I can slide my collapsible second monitor in front of my 15-inch MacBook Pro.

There’s plenty of interior storage featuring zippered pockets and open slats so I can slide my passport and wallet into the interior mesh panel for safe keeping. I also like that there’s also a matching removable mini zip pouch that comes with a color coordinated carabiner lanyard. I usually use this pouch to hold my charging cables and other small things I want easily accessible.

On the exterior, key features include the two front zip pouches and dedicated water bottle side pouches. The straps are padded for added comfort, making it easy on the back while traveling. There’s even a hidden pocket on the back for valuables like your phone. And if you don’t want to feel like a kid going to school, you can easily slip the backpack over your luggage handle thanks to the clever luggage sleeve. The Indi Diaper Bag comes in three sizes but even the largest size, which is the one I own, is still TSA-approved and will easily fit in overhead bins without a struggle — even on smaller planes for regional routes.

If you are eyeing Indi for as a diaper bag, you’ll appreciate that this bag comes with a changing mat, and has additional removable straps with built-in hooks designed to sling over your stroller handle for quick access to wipes, tissues, and anything else you and your child might need. 

I’m clearly a Dagne Dover Indi Backpack loyalist, but if this pick is a bit too deep into the splurge category, here are a few more fantastic wallet-friendly choices that offer plenty of versatility for everyday life or travel. 

Look-alike Travel Backpacks for Less:

