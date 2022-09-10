These Convertible Pants Are Perfect for Hiking, Camping, Cycling, and More — and They’re Just $41

Convertible pants are one of fall’s wardrobe staples that we all need in our closets. They work as pants, capris, and shorts, which make them perfect for hot or cold weather any time of the day. Convertible pants may have been seen by many as un-fashionable in the past, but these popular Cycorld Convertible Hiking Pants from Amazon are stretchy, quick drying, lightweight, and as sleek as any other athletic pants out there. Bonus: they come in six versatile colors, including black, navy, and army green.

The hiking pants are made of a polyester-spandex blend that makes them very comfortable even when worn for extended periods of time, according to shoppers. They also have partial elastic at the waist to adjust to your body, making for a flexible fit. The fabric is also scratch-resistant and durable, reducing the risk of cuts and tears by branches and bushes along the trail.



Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $41

Shoppers love these multi-use pants, as evidenced by plenty of five-star reviews on Amazon. “I have been looking for a long time for zip-offs that are long enough for my tall legs, where the zipper doesn’t squeeze my thighs when squatting, looks cute, is durable, and is easy to clean,” one shopper wrote. “These pants fit every one of my wants. I wore them almost every day on a five-day backpacking trip and they did amazing!” They added, “I literally scaled a mountain in these and they held up perfectly. I’m in love with these pants and am going to get more in other colors.”

The pants have five pockets, offering lots of storage options for all the essentials you need on your hikes like your phone, a lip balm, and trail snacks. There are four deep zippered pockets — two on the side, one in the back, and one on the leg — so your belongings are secure. There is one flat cargo pocket for easy accessibility on the leg, which is perfect for storing a trail map or a headlamp. One shopper called them the “perfect hiking pants for the Amazon rainforest,” going on to say that they went from the airplane to a river canoe to a muddy hike seamlessly. Another shopper noted that these affordable pants were better than more expensive ones from Columbia with a better fit, material, and overall quality.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $41

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $41

As for the convertible feature, the zippers are smooth, making it easy to adjust from pants to shorts or vice versa. The pant legs are labeled with left and right markings, so they can easily zip back on when needed. They can even be rolled up and snapped to a button mid-leg for a pair of comfortable capris. One shopper loves their versatility saying that you get four styles of bottoms in one garment (full-length pants, cinched at the ankles, capris, and shorts). These convertible pants are perfect for running, hiking, cycling, camping, climbing, or even just casually lounging, making them the perfect wardrobe essential this season. Make sure you get your hands on a pair before your next trip.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

