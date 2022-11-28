The 74 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals for Cyber Monday

In case you woke up this morning after some Sunday Scaries (and already dreading Monday), we've got some news for you: Cyber Monday 2022 is here to boost your mood by way of retail therapy. And this year, the markdowns are proving to be even better than Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or preparing for an upcoming trip, travelers will be thrilled that prices on luggage and travel accessories have been slashed at retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom, and Target.

After you've settled on a new suitcase, you’re going to need to turn your attention to gear and accessories to further organize your belongings and make your getaway more enjoyable and successful. Luckily, you can shop these items for less during Cyber Monday — and by less, we mean travel must-haves such as noise-canceling headphones, comfy memory foam neck pillows, comfortable footwear, luggage organizers like packing cubes, and more are up to 81 percent off today.

If you're in the market for new headphones so you can enjoy in-flight entertainment, you can score up to 50 percent off Beats headphones and Apple AirPods (in fact, this second generation model is half of and just $79), as well as Bose Frames Tenor Smart Glasses, which allow you to simultaneously protect your eyes from the sun and jam to your favorite tunes.

Even big-name designers like Allsaints and Ted Baker are offering significant savings, including 30 percent off the Allsaints Cybelle Leather Phone Holder and 50 percent off the Ted Baker Leather Satchel, so you can travel in style for less. From neck pillows to power banks, this list includes a little something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

As you’re finishing up your shopping weekend, remember that these deals go fast — Cyber Monday only lasts the day for some retailers. The good news is that there are plenty of deals to be shopped. The day may be fleeting, but these deals on travel accessories are still standing strong this Cyber Monday.

See our top picks at Amazon, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Walmart, Macy’s, and more.

Best Overall Travel Gear and Accessory Deals

Amazon has thousands of travel essentials included in its Cyber Monday — and because the mass amount products is slightly overwhelming, we did the digging for you and highlighted the most worthwhile deals. Plush memory foam neck pillows (just $14) and Apple AirPods (50 percent off!) can help you come off of the plane feeling rested. Overpackers will be overjoyed that the Bagail packing cubes are on sale, since they help travelers fit more into their suitcases — and for $20 right now. Luggage tags and Apple Airtags will help you feel more secure when checking your bags at the airport, while these editor-approved KN95 masks will also boost your peace of mind while traveling.

Best Nordstrom Travel Gear and Accessory Deals

Nordstrom has discounted accessories for every type of traveler this Cyber Monday. Highlights include the Thule Medium Stroller Travel Bag for just $63, the perfect find for traveling families, as well as a Ted Baker Leather Satchel at 50 percent off, which is ideal for business trips. For the traveler who always exercises on trips, don’t miss up to 50 percent off comfortable and supportive Adidas UltraBoost sneakers that can be worn everywhere from the hotel gym to sightseeing. But, one of our favorite items in the list is one every person on your gift list would be happy to unwrap around the holidays: the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Travel Set, which boasts a fuzzy eye mask, socks, and scrunchie to ensure your travel day is one of luxury.

Best Nordstrom Rack Travel Gear and Accessory Deals

The Cyber Monday deals don’t stop there. If you’re looking for a cozy men’s coat, you can’t do better than the Rainforest Faux Shearling Jacket at a whopping 81 percent off. And if you’re searching for a new way to save space in your luggage, check out the Hobo Beauty Leather Cosmetics Case at nearly 50 percent off. Don’t forget a gift for man’s best travel companion, too, with the Pet Life Travel Dog Bed at just $56. For more of our favs at Nordstrom Rack, see our list below.

Best Target Travel Gear and Accessory Deals

Shop these Target deals right from the comfort of your own home. Score big on the Costway Folding Luggage Rack for $100 or the $50 Berghoff Essentials Stainless Steel Travel Thermos, at 40 percent off. The uber-popular Beats Headphones are 50 percent off right now, too. Check out more of the discounted travel accessories from Target’s Cyber Monday sale below.

The Best Walmart Travel Gear and Accessory Deals

From tech to outdoor chairs, Walmart has options to satisfy any upcoming adventure. If you’re stuck on what to gift, you can’t go wrong with Miami Carryon Roll-Up Space Saver Bags for only $8. It’s a unique gift that someone wouldn’t think to buy themselves, and they’ll be sure to get good use out of them. See some of our other favorite gift options below.

The Best Macy’s Travel Gear and Accessory Deals

Macy’s Cyber Monday deals don’t stop at travel accessories. Finish up your holiday shopping with both big and small travel accessories at amazing prices. If you’re looking to prep your vehicle for an upcoming golf trip, look no further than the Samsonite Golf Travel Trunk Organizer that’s marked down to only $56. These travel accessories are great gifts to help get your loved ones organized ahead of the new year.

Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals From Other Retailers

