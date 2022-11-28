Best Products The 74 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals for Cyber Monday Score big on Apple AirPods, Bose smart sunglasses, Spanx apparel, and more from retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom. By Cheyann Neades Published on November 28, 2022 06:44AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon In case you woke up this morning after some Sunday Scaries (and already dreading Monday), we've got some news for you: Cyber Monday 2022 is here to boost your mood by way of retail therapy. And this year, the markdowns are proving to be even better than Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or preparing for an upcoming trip, travelers will be thrilled that prices on luggage and travel accessories have been slashed at retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom, and Target. After you've settled on a new suitcase, you’re going to need to turn your attention to gear and accessories to further organize your belongings and make your getaway more enjoyable and successful. Luckily, you can shop these items for less during Cyber Monday — and by less, we mean travel must-haves such as noise-canceling headphones, comfy memory foam neck pillows, comfortable footwear, luggage organizers like packing cubes, and more are up to 81 percent off today. If you're in the market for new headphones so you can enjoy in-flight entertainment, you can score up to 50 percent off Beats headphones and Apple AirPods (in fact, this second generation model is half of and just $79), as well as Bose Frames Tenor Smart Glasses, which allow you to simultaneously protect your eyes from the sun and jam to your favorite tunes. Even big-name designers like Allsaints and Ted Baker are offering significant savings, including 30 percent off the Allsaints Cybelle Leather Phone Holder and 50 percent off the Ted Baker Leather Satchel, so you can travel in style for less. From neck pillows to power banks, this list includes a little something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. As you’re finishing up your shopping weekend, remember that these deals go fast — Cyber Monday only lasts the day for some retailers. The good news is that there are plenty of deals to be shopped. The day may be fleeting, but these deals on travel accessories are still standing strong this Cyber Monday. See our top picks at Amazon, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Walmart, Macy’s, and more. Best Overall Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $79 (originally $159) Napfun Neck Pillow, $14 (originally $22) Bagail 4-Piece Packing Cube Set, $20 (originally $30) Levenis KN95 Face Masks 50-Pack, $15 (originally $30) Apple AirTag, $25 (originally $29) Ddgro Electronics Travel Organizer, $11 (originally $16) Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle With Flex Cap, $26 (originally $40) Bose Frames Tenor Smart Glasses, $125 (originally $249) Best Amazon Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Amazon has thousands of travel essentials included in its Cyber Monday — and because the mass amount products is slightly overwhelming, we did the digging for you and highlighted the most worthwhile deals. Plush memory foam neck pillows (just $14) and Apple AirPods (50 percent off!) can help you come off of the plane feeling rested. Overpackers will be overjoyed that the Bagail packing cubes are on sale, since they help travelers fit more into their suitcases — and for $20 right now. Luggage tags and Apple Airtags will help you feel more secure when checking your bags at the airport, while these editor-approved KN95 masks will also boost your peace of mind while traveling. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $79 (originally $159) Napfun Neck Pillow, $14 (originally $22) Anker Portable Charger, $30 (originally $40) Bagail 4-Piece Packing Cube Set, $20 (originally $30) ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder, $8 (originally $13) Apple AirTag, $25 (originally $29) Ddgro Electronics Travel Organizer, $11 (originally $16) Amazon Kindle Oasis, $205 (originally $300) Travelambo Luggage Tag Set, $6 (originally $9) Bose Frames Tenor Smart Glasses, $125 (originally $249) Levenis KN95 Face Masks 50-Pack, $15 (originally $30) Newvanga Travel Adapter, $12 (originally $20) Bagsmart Toiletry Bag, from $19 (originally $30) Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle With Flex Cap, $26 (originally $40) Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder, $11 (original $30) Best Nordstrom Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Nordstrom Nordstrom has discounted accessories for every type of traveler this Cyber Monday. Highlights include the Thule Medium Stroller Travel Bag for just $63, the perfect find for traveling families, as well as a Ted Baker Leather Satchel at 50 percent off, which is ideal for business trips. For the traveler who always exercises on trips, don’t miss up to 50 percent off comfortable and supportive Adidas UltraBoost sneakers that can be worn everywhere from the hotel gym to sightseeing. But, one of our favorite items in the list is one every person on your gift list would be happy to unwrap around the holidays: the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Travel Set, which boasts a fuzzy eye mask, socks, and scrunchie to ensure your travel day is one of luxury. Nike Women’s Free RN 5.0 2021 Running Shoe, $75 (originally $100) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Travel Set, $74 (originally $98) Noshinku Refillable Pocket Hand Sanitizer, $8 (originally $10) Zella Restore Soft High-Waist Pocket Flare Leggings, $42 (originally $69) Tumi Misty Duffel, $355 (originally $445) Allsaints Cybelle Leather Phone Holder on a Lanyard, $49 (originally $69) Adidas UltraBoost 5.0 DNA Primeblue Sneaker, $95 (originally $180) Ted Baker London Joinn Faux Leather Satchel, $120 (originally $239) Thule Medium Stroller Travel Bag, $63 (originally $80) Ted Baker London Excel Multifunctional Travel Sling Bag, $97 (originally $195) The North Face ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper, $45 (originally $59) Best Nordstrom Rack Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Nordstrom The Cyber Monday deals don’t stop there. If you’re looking for a cozy men’s coat, you can’t do better than the Rainforest Faux Shearling Jacket at a whopping 81 percent off. And if you’re searching for a new way to save space in your luggage, check out the Hobo Beauty Leather Cosmetics Case at nearly 50 percent off. Don’t forget a gift for man’s best travel companion, too, with the Pet Life Travel Dog Bed at just $56. For more of our favs at Nordstrom Rack, see our list below. Rainforest Faux Shearling Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket, $75 (originally $395) Aimee Kestenberg Melbourne Leather Wallet, $15 (originally $58) Ted Baker London Distressed Leather Dopp Kit, $70 (originally $115) Tumi Carson Backpack, $253 (originally $395) Hobo Beauty Leather Cosmetics Case, $50 (originally $98) Duchamp London Computer Backpack, $21 (originally $179) Pet Life Dog Helios Expedition Travel Dog Bed, $56 (originally $120) Nautica Travel Nylon Crossbody, $22 (originally $49) Avalanche Nail Clipper Dome Pouch Set, $15 (originally $25) Duchamp Packing Cube Set, $50 (originally $99) Timberland Carnaby Cool Chelsea Boot, $95 (originally $120) Best Target Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Target Shop these Target deals right from the comfort of your own home. Score big on the Costway Folding Luggage Rack for $100 or the $50 Berghoff Essentials Stainless Steel Travel Thermos, at 40 percent off. The uber-popular Beats Headphones are 50 percent off right now, too. Check out more of the discounted travel accessories from Target’s Cyber Monday sale below. Beats Solo 3 Bluetooth Wireless On–Ear Headphones, $100 (originally $200) Juvale 3-Piece Travel Set, $12 (originally $19) Thermos 12 Can Dual Lunch Box, $15 (originally $20) Zodaca RFID Passport Holder with 2 Luggage Tags, $15 (originally $24) Glamlily Nylon Zipper Pouch Bags 3-Pack, $19 (originally $30) Berghoff Essentials 1.06 Qt Stainless Steel Travel Thermos, $50 (originally $85) Link Worldwide Compact 3-Sided Multi-Plug Outlet, $25 (originally $35) Okuna Outpost Soap Holder Travel Cases 4-Pack, $13 (originally $20) Vera Bradley Convertible Garment Bag, $140 (originally $200) Costway Folding Luggage Rack, $100 (originally $230) Juvale 8oz Glass Cosmetic Jars with Lids 8-Pack, $26 (originally $40) Vetelli Foldable Hanging Leather Toiletry Bag, $82 (originally $106) The Best Walmart Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Walmart From tech to outdoor chairs, Walmart has options to satisfy any upcoming adventure. If you’re stuck on what to gift, you can’t go wrong with Miami Carryon Roll-Up Space Saver Bags for only $8. It’s a unique gift that someone wouldn’t think to buy themselves, and they’ll be sure to get good use out of them. See some of our other favorite gift options below. JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $59 (originally $99) Blackstone Adventure Ready 22" Propane Griddle Gift Bundle, $127 (originally $279) Portland Boot Company Men's Autumn Cushioned Cozy Slipper, $15 (originally $45) Sunbeam Heated Electric Sherpa Throw Blanket, $35 (originally $45) Miami Carryon Clear Roll-Up Space Saver Bags, $8 (originally $17) Fosmon TSA Approved Luggage Locks, $17 (originally $20) Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs, $80 (originally $120) The Best Macy’s Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Macys Macy’s Cyber Monday deals don’t stop at travel accessories. Finish up your holiday shopping with both big and small travel accessories at amazing prices. If you’re looking to prep your vehicle for an upcoming golf trip, look no further than the Samsonite Golf Travel Trunk Organizer that’s marked down to only $56. These travel accessories are great gifts to help get your loved ones organized ahead of the new year. Omnicore Designs Deluxe Teepee 12 Person Camping Tent, $250 (originally $358) Travelon Personal Air Purifier, $26 (originally $60) Miami Carryon Neon Packing Cubes Set of 6, $12 (originally $28) Bon Voyage 3-Piece Travel Set, $17 (originally $40) Perry Ellis Portfolio Double-Zip Travel Kit, $20 (originally $50) American Green Travel Portable Luggage Scale, $20 (originally $50) Bass Outdoor Women’s Forever Travel Pants, $30 (originally $59) Travelon Antimicrobial Packable Water Bottle Tote, $10 (originally $25) Samsonite Golf Travel Gold Trunk Organizer, $56 (originally $130) Beautyrest Travel Pillow, Pack of 2, $29 (originally $60) TravelPro Crew Versapack Max Size All-in-One Organizer, $32 (originally $80) Travelon Compact Hanging Toiletry Kit, $17 (originally $25) Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals From Other Retailers Nordstrom Save up to 40 percent on luggage and gear from Away Take 30 percent off sitewide at editor-approved Samsonite Eabgs is offering 30 percent off sitewide Save up to 75 percent on editor-loved luggage brand Calpak Get up to 90 percent off Travelpro's "hot deals" Celeb-designed Beis luggage is all 25 percent off Shop More T+L Deals: You Won't See 50% Off Apple AirPods Again Until Cyber Week Next Year — Grab a Pair Starting at $79 Amazon Has More Than 50,000 Cyber Monday Deals — These Are the Only 75 You Need to Shop Travelers Are Rushing to Buy Apple AirTags and Bluetooth Trackers for Cyber Monday Before They Sell Out Again Love a great deal? 