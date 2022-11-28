You Won't See 50% Off Apple AirPods Again Until Cyber Week Next Year — Grab a Pair Starting at $79

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, as well as a great opportunity to snag some well-priced gifts for your loved ones (and even yourself.) Right now, Amazon has no shortage of impressive deals to shop, but if you’re looking to trade in your old headphones for a newer model, check out the Apple AirPods Pro, currently on sale for 20 percent off.

The AirPods Pro are a fan-favorite from Apple, upgrading the classic in-ear style with noise-canceling technology and an improved audio experience. Perfect for long flights when you actually want to get some sleep instead of listening to your snoring seatmate, Apple’s improved headphone offers two times the noise cancellation as the previous AirPod Pro generation. Adaptive transparency also adjusts your noise level to allow you to hear background noise when needed, so you can still maintain awareness of your surroundings.

If you’ve previously struggled to find an in-ear headphone that actually stays put, the AirPods Pro comes with four different silicone tips that can be adjusted to fit a wide range of ear sizes without causing undue discomfort. Even the battery life has seen a significant improvement, lasting for up to six hours of consecutive listening time and 30 hours with the charging case.

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of these headphones, earning them an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. “These are perfect in every way possible. The sound, noise-canceling, quality, battery life, everything,” one shopper raved. “The new airpods pro 2 though are everything I liked about the Sony’s but now [are] way more practical, [and] so much more comfortable.”

Many customers even made note of the improvement between the first and second generation of the AirPods Pro. “I had high expectations after seeing all the hype and reviews, and I can say that these are indeed superior to the 1st gen AirPods Pro in every way. They sound significantly better (I'm not an audiophile, but I notice the difference and it is hugely better), the noise canceling is better, and I love the new case with the speaker that plays a tone when charging like the phones do,” one customer explained.

Still not convinced this deal is worth the price? “I've owned many other bluetooth earbuds over the years and was hesitant to pony up so much money for Genuine Apple AirPods Pros. But I’m so glad I did—these perform flawlessly,” admitted one shopper. “No more pairing problems or glitchy performance like with third party brands. The aggravation this has saved me alone is worth it.”



If you’re inclined to shop for a more classic headphone shape, the second generation Apple AirPods are also on sale for a whopping 50 percent off this Cyber Monday. Offering 24 hours of total listening time with the Apple charging case, these basic headphones are a fan-favorite now going for $79. “When I saw these on sale for Prime Day, I decided to treat myself,” one reviewer shared. “I don’t regret a single moment of that decision. These are quality. Not only do they fit perfectly, but they’re compact, charge quickly, and have exceptional sound quality.”



Cyber Monday is the best time to replace failing technology with a newer model or treat yourself to something from your wishlist, and you’re not going to want to miss out on this major sale on Apple AirPods. Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping and check out the rest of the Apple sales Amazon has to offer right now — just make sure you check out by midnight PT.

At the time of publishing, the prices of Apple AirPods started at $79.

