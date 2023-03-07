This Meghan Markle-approved Tote Just Launched in Pretty New Colors for Spring — and They're Selling Out Fast

The popular leather tote boasts a spacious and timeless design that's perfect for any trip.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on March 7, 2023

Cuyana Tote Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Believe it or not, spring is on the horizon — and, if you ask this travel writer, the change in season calls for a wardrobe refresh. This is especially the case when it comes to accessories like travel purses as they’ll be getting the most use on your warm-weather trips. If you’ve yet to find the perfect leather tote for travel, you’ll be delighted to know that Cuyana’s popular Easy Tote was just released in three new spring-friendly hues. 

Fans of the brand know that the Easy Tote is a favorite of celebrities among the likes of Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba, and right now, shoppers can pick up the classic travel bag in dark coral, sage green, and biscuit yellow-brown, each incredibly versatile with their earth-inspired undertones and able to seamlessly fit into any existing travel wardrobe. But, they still have a certain je ne sais quoi about them that makes them a standout among the other totes and purses in your collection. 

Classic Easy Tote

Cuyana


To buy: cuyana.com, $248

New colorways and Duchess of Sussex approval aside, the Cuyana Easy Tote makes the ideal travel tote with its spacious 12.3-inch by 21.6-inch by 5.1-inch design, which ensures that you'll have plenty of room for your must-haves — whether you're catching a flight, taking a meeting, or exploring a new city. Inside, you'll find a slip pocket to store your important essentials like your smartphone, wallet, keys, boarding passes, and other travel documents and must-haves that you'll want fast access to. 

Looking for something a bit smaller and compact, or maybe slightly bigger so it can hold all of your essentials? The Small Easy Tote, which measures 10.6 inches by 19 inches by 4 inches, and the Tall Easy Zipper Tote, which has a 15.1-inch by 15.7-inch 5.1-inch frame, also comes in these stylish new colors. Keep in mind that these seasonal colors won’t be around for long, so make sure to add your favorite to your cart before it’s gone for good. And, from the looks of it, certain sizes and color combinations are going fast. 

Small Easy Tote

Cuyana

To buy: cuyana.com, $228 

For added convenience and comfort, the Cuyana Easy Tote features a unique double-handle design, allowing you to alternate between wearing it on your shoulder and on your wrist depending on your preference. This also makes for easier hand carrying, which will be great when you're trying to grab it from under an airplane seat, a hotel luggage cart, car trunk, etc. 

At $248, there's no denying that the Cuyana Easy Tote is an investment piece, but you can trust you'll have it for many trips to come thanks to its durable construction. It's made from high-quality pebbled Italian leather that's soft to the touch and wears well over time. What's more, this specific material is Leather Working Group (LWG) certified, which means that it's been tanned in an environmentally responsible way. 

And, despite its steep price tag, you can have peace of mind that you'll be getting a lot of use out of the Cuyana Easy Tote — after all, it's got a multitasking, easy-going silhouette that goes with everything. If an item on your trip itinerary calls for casual attire, you can pair it with jeans and sneakers and allow it to be the statement piece of your look. Or, when it's time to dress up, you can match the vibes of your favorite dress, skirt, blazer, and heels for a memorable moment. 

Tall Easy Zipper Tote

Cuyana

To buy: cuyana.com, $268  

Outside of all of the outfit possibilities, we trust that you'll find yourself sporting the Cuyana Easy Tote almost every day. It not only makes a great travel purse, but you can easily use it as a work bag, diaper bag, gym bag — you name it. If you'll be reserving it for travel, it can even double as a weekender bag or replace your carry-on; it's that spacious and versatile. 

Take our word for it, you need the Cuyana Easy Tote in your life. Make sure to grab the Meghan Markle-approved leather purse in the new seasonal colors before they're gone for good. And remember, it's available in other sizes!  

At the time of publishing, the price started at $228. 

