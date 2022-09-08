Travelers Love These Sandals Because They Never Cause Blisters — and They’re Just $40 at Amazon

No summer is complete without sandals, if you ask us. And, if you’ve logged lots of miles in your go-to pair, odds are they need replacing. Luckily, Amazon is loaded with tons of comfortable and stylish sandal options to fill this hole in your wardrobe. In fact, many shoppers are impressed with the quality and supportive fit of the Cushionaire Varro Braided Leather Sandals, which are available for just $40 right now.

Boasting a trendy double strap construction and an easy slip-on slide style, the popular leather sandals feature memory foam insoles that contour to your foot’s unique shape, ensuring that it’s cushioned everywhere it needs while you’re on the move. This combined with just enough traction on the outsoles and low three-quarter-inch heels allow you to walk comfortably and confidently across any surface.

The Varro sandals are available in three versatile colors (cognac brown, cream beige, and black) and each option will add instant flair to your favorite travel outfits with their stylishly contrasting straps — one of which is braided. Plus, they also have a studded welt pattern that borders the shoes, giving them a unique element of texture. Sizes range from 6 to 11, and the shoes also come in half sizes and wide width options.

“These sandals are so comfortable and so cute,” one Amazon shopper raved in their review. Another customer added, “The sole has a little extra cushion so my feet are very happy when I wear them!” A third buyer chimed in to share, “I wear these all the time. There is not one complaint I have.” Similarly, another five-star reviewer said they are “so glad I bought these sandals! They are very comfy and do not hurt my feet at all.”

Speaking to the shoes’ versatility, a shopper highlighted that they’re “great sandals for every event” and said that they can be worn “all season” long. Another Amazon customer commented, “You can dress them up or keep them casual!” Additionally, a reviewer vouched for the sandals’ traction, adding that they “have not slipped on slick floors” when wearing them.”

Travelers have also given the Cushionaire Varro Sandals their stamp of approval. One wanderlust-filled shopper shared that the “really comfortable” sandals “exceeded my expectations” and added, “I took these on vacation and did a lot of walking in them and I had no issues with rubbing [or] blisters.” Joining in, a reviewer said they “wore them in Nashville and walked all day with no issues.”

As for the straps, an Amazon customer was happy to report that the sandals offered “good support and the straps don't cut into my wider feet.” And, another shopper said, “These were comfy right out of the box.” They also made sure to note that “I usually can’t tolerate flats, but these are great [thanks to the] memory foam on bottom.”

Well, what are you waiting for? Don’t wait until next summer to add the Cushionaire Varro Braided Leather Sandals to your closet. Get a pair at Amazon today for just $40.

