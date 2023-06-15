I'm Living in These Memory Foam Platform Sandals All Summer Long — and They're Only $40 at Amazon

One of my favorite things about the summer is getting to revamp my closet with sun-ready clothes like lightweight tank tops, flowy shorts, and stylish rompers. Yet, when it comes to shoes, I’ve always had a hard time finding pairs that can keep my feet comfortable on hot summer days and well into the cooler nights — and aren’t super casual flip-flops or rigid strappy sandals. Recently, though, I stumbled across the top-rated Cushionaire Pim Knit Platform Sandals that seemed to be just what I needed. And after weeks of wearing them, I can confidently say that they’re perfect for summer.

A favorite among Amazon shoppers, the slip-on sandals feature 2-inch platform soles, which are just high enough to give a petite person like me some much-needed height, but still totally manageable for hours of wear. The Cushionaire Pim Knit Platform Sandals have memory foam midsoles to give your feet supportive cushioning, as well as soft, stretchy knit uppers that add even more comfort, as well as a stylish texture moment to your favorite summer outfits. Speaking of which, the sandals come in two colors: taupe brown (which are the ones that I have) and black, both of which are lovely neutral hues that can truly go with anything.

Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Women's Pim knit platform sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Since getting these shoes, I’ve worn them constantly and continue to be impressed by how comfortable they are. Because they slip right on (but aren’t so slippery that my feet fall out), they’re great for casual, quick trips like running errands or taking my dog on a walk. But, the Cushionaire Pim Knit Platform Sandals' sophisticated look makes them just as good for wearing with jeans or a dress for a night out. And, those soft memory foam footbeds keep my feet feeling good and supported no matter how long I wear them. At this point, I’ve worn these $40 shoes with practically every type of outfit and on a wide number of different occasions — and summer has only just begun.

And, more than 1,300 Amazon shoppers have left equally glowing five-star reviews for these Cushionaire sandals. After admitting that they "wear them literally every day," a reviewer shared that the sandals are "extremely comfortable. I have kiddos and am always walking and doing stuff." Chiming in, another customer wrote, "I work six to eight hours a day standing on my feet with no fatigue mat as a hairdresser, and my feet could last a whole day [in these sandals] without feeling too achy." 

Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Women's Pim knit platform sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40

As a matter of fact, a third shopper added that the Cushionaire sandals "did not require a 'break-in' period." Following their review, another buyer dubbed them their "favorite summer sandals" and raved, "These are super comfortable to travel in." And, a final traveler said, "I wore them 24/7 on vacation recently and they never rubbed once. They were perfect pool shoes since they dried quickly and paired perfectly with various sundresses for dinners." 

Want to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Pick up a pair of the Cushionaire Pim Knit Platform Sandals at Amazon and enjoy a summer spent in comfort and style.

For a few other similar sandal options to consider this season, check out these great pairs that have also won over Amazon shoppers with their support and comfort.

More Comfy Platform Sandals at Amazon:

Incarpo Pillow Slipper Slides 

Amazon incarpo Slides for Women

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $17 (originally $23)

Fitory Knit Platform Sandals

Amazon FITORY Women's Knit Platform Sandals

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35

Teva W Flatform Universal Sandals

Amazon Teva Women's W Flatform Universal Sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $46 (originally $70) 

Crocs Brooklyn Platform Slides Sandals

Amazon Crocs Women's Brooklyn Platform Slides Sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com. $55

Dr. Scholl's Once Twice Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandals

Amazon Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Once Twice Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $59 (originally $98) 

At the time of publishing, the price was $40. 

