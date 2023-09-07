My Secret to Sleeping on Planes and Blocking Out Travel Noise Fits in the Palm of My Hand, and It’s on Sale

I suffer from self-diagnosed misophonia. If someone is breathing loudly, I shutter. Cracking knuckles noisily? Cringe. And don’t even get me started on slurping sounds of soup and coffee. At night, I use both a fan and a white noise machine to drown out any sounds, particularly necessary since I’m a light sleeper. So, when I’m traveling and being introduced to new noises, from flight to finish, I have a difficult time adjusting.

I recently returned from a 10-day vacation with my husband and three kids visiting family in Florida, and there, I was able to test out a new life hack I received to help with these difficulties while flying and sleeping: Curvd Everyday Earplugs. And right now, you can get them for 15 percent off with code READER15.

I’m well-acquainted with different forms of earplugs, being married to a wonderful man who happens to snore loudly enough to warrant a near-nightly 2 a.m. room change so I can get some sleep. I’ve dabbled with the foam type that twists and rolls up tight and expands to fit your inner ear, but they never felt comfortable and frequently fell out. When I received the Curvd earplugs, which resemble tiny wireless earbuds, I was interested to see how they would perform against a host of noisy problems.

I brought them on the plane and had previously tested the four different-sized soft buds that came with the plugs, designed for kids to adults, to find my ideal fit. The earplugs are labeled and shaped for the individual ear, and when I put them in, I noticed the background noises immediately muffled.

As we took off, the sounds of talking, the engine, gum chewing, and even a baby’s cries were not muted entirely but drowned out enough that I was able to close my eyes to get some much-needed rest. I also appreciated that they were small and discreet — designed to resemble the shape of your ear and lay flat against it — and could easily hide under my hair. In fact, even with hair pushed behind my ears, they were barely noticeable.

The everyday earplugs come in six colors: purple, blue, light green, black, honey, and white. They offer up to 30 decibels of reduced sound and are ergonomically designed to feel soft in the ear. They come in a compact aluminum carrying case which fits the plugs perfectly, and you can slip that into a case clip to attach to your travel tote or backpack for when you’re on the go.

While staying with family at our destination, I struggled with sleeping through the expected snores, which were layered with the sounds of my insomniac father’s slippers shuffling on the hard tile, a shaky ceiling fan, and early morning garage doors opening. Weary the second night, I inserted the Curvd earplugs before going to bed and slept much more soundly. It felt as though I had turned the sounds from the previous night down to volume level 2 from 10, allowing me to get a more restful slumber. As a side sleeper, I found that the earplugs were surprisingly comfortable even when I was laying on my ear, and they didn’t slip out like others have before.

I decided to continue sleeping with the earplugs throughout my vacation, so I could more easily adapt to a new, noisy environment. Like me, shoppers also use Curvd earplugs to help with exposure to unpleasant sounds. One reviewer who is also a “very light sleeper” said that after trying “every other earplug out there,” the Curvd earplugs were comfortable enough for them to “wear all night,” adding that “they work” and their ears “don’t hurt in the morning.” A separate shopper likes that “they don’t fall out” and “cut down the loud noises like airplanes, trains, motorcycles.” Customers also like that they cover noise when they’re trying to focus, with one person saying that they are a “savior” for “block[ing] out distractions.”

Whether I’m at home or traveling in the future, the Curvd earplugs are the one item I’m making sure to stay close by. Grab your own pair and a matching travel case clip while they’re 15 percent off with code READER15.

