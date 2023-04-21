Best Products Blake Lively Wore This Ultra-flattering Swimsuit on Vacation — and We Found an Identical One for $36 Shoppers swear it “would look amazing on every body type.” By Merrell Readman Merrell Readman Instagram Website Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on April 21, 2023 05:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland Blake Lively has proven time and time again that her casual, bohemian style is one to be emulated, and on a recent beach vacation the actress showed off her envy-inducing taste with an ultra-flattering bathing suit that’s sure to turn heads this summer. Taking to Instagram, Lively can be seen sporting a black one-piece that featured a tasteful cutout in the middle which essentially rendered the suit a bikini, but the entire look was — as always — worth recreating. Luckily, there's a lookalike version of the celeb-approved swimsuit at Amazon; it's the Cupshe Women’s One-Piece Cutout Bathing Suit. If you’ve been looking to channel the star's style on a budget (and let’s be honest, who isn’t?), we have even better news: The Cupshe Women’s One-Piece Cutout Bathing Suit is on sale. Right now, you can get the highly rated swimsuit for up to 20 percent off. As we gear up for warmer weather and beach vacations, don’t miss out on this chance to get it while it’s discounted to as little as $36. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $45) The effortless one-piece is made from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, detailed with a scalloped lining around the bust and legs of the suit. A classic hook-and-eye closure secures the Cupshe swimsuit from the back, and adjustable straps make this a great option for chests of any size. It even comes in five bold and eye-catching shades, as well as a size range from XS to XL. If you prefer your swimsuit to have a little extra support, the top comes fitted with removable cup pads, and its high-waisted silhouette is universally flattering while adding a little flare to a timeless style. What's more, the bathing suit has even earned more than 3,100 five-star ratings at Amazon, solidifying its spot as the look of the summer, as well as an affordable option to help you dress like the stars on a budget. Shoppers also confirm that this suit is a must-have for your next vacation, with one customer calling it the “most flattering swimming suit ever,” and sharing that they think it would “look amazing on every body type.” They even raved that it “not only looks good on, but also makes me feel confident.” Speaking to the suit's versatility, one pregnant shopper said that they “bought it as a maternity suit for vacation” and “it stretched wonderfully.” The reviewer was also happy to report that they “got so many compliments.” Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $37 While the bathing suit is budget-friendly, shoppers still swear by the high-quality design, with one person writing that the “material is kind of thick but in a good way,” offering “compression in the belly. In fact, they highlighted that it “doesn’t seem like it will stretch out.” Another shopper agreed, noting that the one-piece “has thick, quality material and doesn’t look cheap.” It’s not always easy to find an affordable and comfortable bathing suit that actually flatters your figure, but Blake Lively is onto something with the tasteful cutout and plunging top of this one-piece suit. Now the look can be yours at a discount while the Cupshe Women’s One-Piece Cutout Bathing Suit is on sale for as little as $36 at Amazon. And, if you’re looking for more styles similar to the black suit in Lively’s latest Instagram post, keep scrolling for other stunning cutout one-pieces to stock up on before your next beach outing. The best part? Nothing costs more than $40. Shop More Blake Lively-inspired Bathing Suits Meyeeka Women’s Scoop-Neck Cutout Swimsuit, from $27 (originally $50) Charmo Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit, from $34 (originally $41) Ekouaer Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $30) Charmo Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $38) Tempt Me Lace-Up Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit, $31 At the time of publishing, the price started at $36. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals This Traveler-loved Brand Has Comfy Vacation Dresses That Never Wrinkle in Your Suitcase — and They're on Sale Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale for Prime Members — Shop the 13 Best Exclusive Deals for Travelers The 12 Best Deals on Bike Gear Up to 50% Off From REI's Surprise Sale, According to an Avid Cyclist