How Alaska Cruise Passengers Can Now Tack on an Epic Train Ride Through the Rockies

Get the best of both worlds with a cruise and a rail trip.

Published on January 25, 2023
The Cunard MS Queen Elizabeth sailing through the Hubbard Glacier in Alaska
Photo:

Mark Kelley/Courtesy of Cunard

Cunard wants to help travelers heading to Alaska see more of the great outdoors by extending their cruise vacations with a Rocky Mountaineer train ride. 

The cruise line is partnering with the train company to offer pre- or post-cruise journeys through the Canadian Rockies, according to Cunard. The offer applies to travelers who book a cruise on the Queen Elizabeth ship.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide guests an opportunity to combine a luxury cruise on board Queen Elizabeth that takes in the finest views of Alaska by sea, with a journey on the Rocky Mountaineer taking in the stunning scenery of the Canadian Rockies by train,” Sture Myrmell, the president of Carnival UK, the parent company for Cunard, said in a statement. “With the exceptional service and fine dining, Rocky Mountaineer is a wonderful addition to a Cunard voyage and we know our guests will be delighted to have an opportunity to enjoy the spectacular surroundings in style.”

Travelers who book a train journey before their cruise will depart from Calgary and travel to Vancouver over four nights, stopping to ride the Banff Gondola and marvel at the 180-degree panoramic views from the train itself. Travelers who opt for a 3-night post-cruise tour will board the train in Vancouver and travel east to Calgary. 

The glass-domed train features a bi-level coach with nearly unobstructed views, a dedicated dining car, and drink service. 

Cunard, which sails to Alaska starting in June, is currently offering travelers up to 30 percent off all fares and up to $2,000 per stateroom in onboard credit as part of the company’s "Treat Yourself, On Us" sale. The sale is valid on several of the company’s ships, including the Queen Elizabeth, and is available for bookings made now through March 28 on 2023 and 2024 voyages.

In addition, travelers who book a Princess or Queens Grills suite on certain cruises will also receive a drinks package as part of the fare, plus hotel and dining service charges included.

