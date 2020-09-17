"It's an honor and a privilege for Veuve Clicquot to continue our longstanding creative collaboration with Yayoi Kusama," says Veuve Clicquot president and CEO Jean-Marc Gallot in a statement. The two powerhouses first collaborated in 2006, when Kusama used her distinctive style to beautifully reimagine a traditional painting of Madame Clicquot. But in many ways, the shared history goes even deeper, says Gallot: "Though living different lives in very different places and moments in time, Yayoi Kusama and Madame Clicquot are both remarkably bold women and there are fascinating parallels between their destinies."