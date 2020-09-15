Since March, millions of people have made the transition to working from home. For many of us, this merely means opening up our laptops on the couch rather than in an office. But, for creatives and artists, it’s meant uprooting studios and trying to find a safe, socially distant place to continue their work. But now, Renaissance Reno Downtown is hoping to make that out of office work a bit easier for creatives with its new “flexcation” artist studios.

The hotel is transforming its riverside rooms into private art studios, which will each come equipped with a blank canvas, acrylic paints, vision-boards, spray paint or any other mediums upon request. This way, all a creative person has to do is book and show up.

Beyond offering the spaces for people to explore their visions, the hotel is also on the hunt for artists to come and create pieces specifically for its common areas, along with the right artist to create a mural around the outdoor pool deck.

Image zoom Renaissance Reno Downtown

Image zoom Renaissance Reno Downtown

And, in case you didn’t know, the surrounding city of Reno is jam-packed with artistic inspiration with its plentiful public outdoor art spaces including murals galore, along with installations like its 70-foot-wide “BELIEVE” sculpture and life-sized “Space Whale.” The city even offers this rather helpful Reno Mural Tour map for guests as well as a monthly guided tour for those interested in learning more. But, if you want to go it alone, when booking the artist studio with the hotel, it will provide you with complimentary bikes so you can head down the Truckee River path to view the pieces and gather ideas on a solo mission.