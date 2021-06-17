Actors Bring Famous Paintings to Life at the Pageant of the Masters - and This Hotel Has the VIP Hookup

Scenes from Pageant of the Masters in Irvine, Ca where they turn actors into living paintings

This summer, the Pageant of the Masters makes its triumphant return to Laguna Beach, California, and The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is here to celebrate it.

For those of you who don't know about this truly spectacular event, let us explain.

The Pageant of the Masters is perhaps the most unique art event on the planet. For more than 80 years (with only a slight four-year interruption during World War II), the residents of Laguna Beach have come together to create tableaux vivants or "living pictures," replicating some of the most famous sculptures and paintings using live human beings as props.

Scenes from Pageant of the Masters in Irvine, Ca where they turn actors into living paintings Credit: Courtesy of Pageant of the Masters

Each piece comes together thanks to the intricate work of volunteers who create backdrops, costumes, and astonishingly accurate makeup so the actors can stand perfectly still for a few minutes on stage so the crowds can ooh and aww over the spectacle. This year's theme, "Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories," promises to deliver the same amount of wonder through tributes to artists who made their mark in American Art.

To honor the pageant's return after taking a pandemic hiatus in 2020, the Ritz-Carlton is offering two packages, "Made in America" and "Behind the Velvet Rope," to both honor the event and provide exclusive access for its guests. Both packages are available July 7 - Sept. 3, 2021.

The Made in America package includes overnight accommodations, two Premier Loge Center tickets to the Pageant of the Masters stage performance, admission for two to Festival of Arts, a welcome amenity, and a complimentary resort fee. The package begins at $1,099 per night

The Behind the Velvet Rope package lets guests "peek behind the curtain" before the show with a private guided tour. It too includes overnight accommodation, two Premier Loge Center tickets to the Pageant of the Masters stage performance, admission for two to Festival of Arts, one of the nation's oldest and most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows, a private docent tour of Festival of Arts, a welcome amenity, and a complimentary Resort fee. This package begins at $1,249 per night and is only available on Saturday nights.