Here's Where to See the Best New Art in Canada — Including Montreal's First Indigenous-run Art Center
Even lockdowns and border closures can't stop creativity. Over the past two years, multiple museums, galleries, and art centers made promising debuts across Canada, with a focus on Indigenous art and perspectives.
Here are some of the best new centers for Canadian art.
Qaumajuq— Winnipeg, Manitoba
Qaumajuq, a separate wing of the Winnipeg Art Gallery, is now the world's largest museum devoted to contemporary Inuit art. It contains sculptures, prints, textiles, and several thousand carvings displayed in a glass vault visible across three floors of the gallery.
Museum of North Vancouver—Vancouver, British Columbia
The new multimedia Museum of North Vancouver, or MONOVA, charts the city's trajectory from forestland to logging community to industrialized urban center.
Members of the Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, whose traditional territories encompass present-day North Vancouver, helped design the museum's welcome circle, which showcases a collection of archival photographs and recorded oral histories.
Daphne—Montreal, Quebec
Established by four artists of Anishinaabe and Kanienkhá:ka heritage, Daphne is Montreal's first Indigenous-run art center, featuring works by contemporary artists from Quebec and beyond.
Since the center opened in May 2021, exhibitions have ranged from metalwork by Teharihulen Michel Savard, a member of the Wendat First Nation, to illustrations by Kaia'tanó:ron Dumoulin Bush, an Onkwehonwe/French-Canadian artist.
A version of this story first appeared in the February 2022 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline Origin Stories.